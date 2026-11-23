When he first signed with the franchise back in 2013, there were high hopes that Dwight Howard would transform the Houston Rockets into immediate title contenders. The then-reigning All-NBA selection had decided to leave behind the Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe Bryant to join MVP candidate James Harden and Houston’s cast of role players.

Ultimately, Howard averaged 16.0 points and 11.7 rebounds throughout his three-season stint with the Rockets. While his production had started to gradually decrease, the six-foot-ten center remained a key member of a Houston core that made a Western Conference Finals appearance.

In an interview with Casey Kiernan of The AM Hoops Show, Howard opened up about his decision to sign with Houston.

“I was looking at an opportunity to go to Houston, where there was less taxes. That was one of the things that got me at the time. I had an opportunity to get coached and train with Hakeem Olajuwon. The head coach at the time was Kevin McHale, so I was looking at it from the standpoint of this being a chance for me to grow as a player… I mean, we made it to the Western Conference Finals.”

Howard revealed that the Golden State Warriors, who had a rising star in Stephen Curry, had also met with him during that free agency period.

“I had an opportunity to play with Steph too and I’m tripping… I met with Golden State. I met with Houston. I ended up signing with Houston.”

The following 2013-2014 season was relatively unremarkable for the Warriors, though their era of dominance would soon begin. Golden State started its dynasty with a victory in the 2015 NBA Finals, the same year in which Curry would win his first MVP title.

Apr 24, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) dunks against Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) in the first quarter in game four of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howard’s Legacy

With the most prominent case being Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets have had many notable Hall of Fame talents slotted at the center position throughout their history. Howard was arguably Houston’s top star at the position during the 2010s.

When looking at the full scope of Howard’s professional basketball career, the Orlando Magic remain the destination most associated with his prime years. He finished in the top 10 in MVP voting for five consecutive seasons in Orlando.

Overall, Howard’s move to Houston provided the team with an All-Star-caliber anchor. Although he fell short of high expectations, he still considered a top contributor before transitioning into a journeyman for the remainder of his NBA career.