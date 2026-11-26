HOUSTON — In his first season as Kevin Durant’s head coach, Ime Udoka watched Durant reach 31,000 career points, 32,000 career points, and pass Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Durant reached another milestone during Wednesday’s 116-104 win over the Phoenix Suns by becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to enter the 33,000-point club.

"It's almost a second nature thing now," Udoka said.

The 16-time All-Star entered the game needing 14 points to reach the mark. He scored 11 points in the first quarter before accomplishing it when he hit a three-pointer with 46.3 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Rockets recognized the milestone on the video board after the second quarter buzzer sounded, and Durant was given the game ball by Udoka after the game.

“The guys don't really celebrate it too much because he's they just joked in (the locker room) he's passing so many that he's getting a ball every few games,” Udoka said. “I think while you're in it playing with someone that is that great and is passing all these milestones you kind of just take it for granted at times, but you look back on it and (it’s) accomplishments or things that can't be duplicated, so guys recognize it.”

Durant tried to downplay the significance of joining a club with only four other members (LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, and Kobe Bryant), wanting instead to talk up Alperen Sengun passing Hakeem Olajuwon for second on the Rockets’ triple-double list, but he admitted it does matter to him.

“I was influenced by basketball players my whole life,” Durant said. “So, to be in the same sentence as some of the greats that I looked up to, that influenced my everyday life, yeah, it feels incredible.”

Durant says there’s a reason he doesn’t spend much time celebrating what he’s accomplished in an NBA career that spans two decades.

“I had expectations since I was a kid to be great and to last long, so when I'm doing stuff like that, it's cool, but if I wouldn't accomplish it, I'd be more upset that I didn't accomplish this stuff.”

Jan 8, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) moves the ball defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (right) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. The Oklahoma City Thunder won 117-113. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Legend from the Lakers

Next up on Durant’s milestone list is catching Kobe Bryant for fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Durant’s 20 points on Wednesday night put him 638 points behind Bryant. If he stays healthy, Durant could pass Bryant sometime this spring.

“Kobe Bryant is one of my idols,” Durant said. “Somebody that influenced me still to this day. To be in that same conversation as them is amazing, but I'm supposed to be doing this.”

Now, at 38-years-old, Durant is one of the idols, and his teammates, many of whom are in their early to mid 20s, understand that they are sharing a locker room with one of the sport’s greatest players.

“It’s gonna be a story I tell my kids,” Sengun said. “I was playing with Kevin Durant one day.”