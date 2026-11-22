Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is widely considered to be one of the most dominant players of the 2020s. The three-time MVP has established himself as an all-around leader on the court, unprecedently breaking the NBA all-time record for assists among centers at 30 years old.

The 24-year-old center Alperen Sengun has drawn comparisons to Jokic. With 22.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game, Sengun is leading the Houston Rockets in each of the three metrics.

Sengun is ranked No. 6 on the latest edition of the NBA’s MVP Ladder, one spot below Jokic. NBA.com’s Shaun Powell wrote the following about the two-time All-Star.

“His signature game so far this season came last Friday with 43 points and 12 rebounds against a Jazz team that couldn’t keep him from doing whatever he wanted. He may have a few more games like that in the coming weeks and months against other teams, if only because his level of play has seen a career uptick in just about all phases.”

This season, Jokic is averaging 24.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. With the gap closing between the two players, as Sengun is averaging career highs while Jokic has gotten off to a relatively slow start, the question is whether the Western Conference has a new dominant playmaking center.

In Houston's 133-124 loss to the Nuggets on Friday night, Sengun had a triple double (28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) whereas Jokic just missed one (26 points, 7 rebounds, 11 assists). But Jokic was a +4 for the game and Sengun was a minus-13.

And Jokic got the win.

The Verdict

One of the big criticisms of Sengun has been his lackluster shooting from three-point range, as he has a career three-point percentage of 29.3%. While the sample size is still relatively small, with Sengun having played only 15 games this season, the Turkey native is shooting 50% from three-point range.

This improvement from beyond the arc, as well as his continued development as a scorer and facilitator, should have Sengun in the running for an All-NBA selection. Although Kevin Durant remains a valuable contributor to Houston’s core, Sengun has shown the ability to take over as a first option when the situation arises.

In terms of whether it is time for a changing of the guard, Jokic is only 31 years old and has not suffered a major injury throughout his career. There’s also no indication that the Nuggets plan to move on from the eight-time All-Star, and perceptions regarding his decline can be misleading given that he is still considered a top-five player in the league.

Overall, Sengun still has more ground to cover before surpassing Jokic. Based on his track record over the past several years, the expectation is for Jokic to remain a leading name in the MVP race.