I know how difficult it is for a player like Amen Thompson to win Defensive Player of the Year.

If you're not a center or a big power forward protecting the rim and getting stocks, you're most likely not going to win the award. NBA fans and voters tend to give the nod to players like Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren because their defensive impact is easy to see.

Blocks pile up, opponents struggle at the rim, and the numbers help make their case. Thompson doesn't have that luxury, unfortunately. But if I were a betting man, Thompson could be one of the wing players who can break through that trend and win this award.

We already know that Thompson is one of the better defenders in the NBA. At 6-foot-7 with his length, strength, and ridiculous athleticism, there really isn't a type of player Houston can't ask him to defend. You can put him on a quick guard, a bigger athletic wing, or even play him as a small-ball center. He is one of the few guys in the entire league who can guard 1-5, and that’s rare.

VanVleet's Return Could Be Huge for Thompson

This might be the part of Thompson's Defensive Player of the Year case that isn't talked about enough: Fred VanVleet's return.

Amen Thompson had to do everything last season. After VanVleet tore his ACL, Thompson had to take on more ball-handling and playmaking responsibilities. He wasn't just defending. He was also being asked to help run the offense.

That's a lot to put on any player, let alone one entering his third season. Now that VanVleet is back, he can back that responsibility and let Thompson focus on what he is great at.

The Rockets have a ceiling of the 2nd round next season unless someone in their young core takes a huge leap.



I think Amen Thompson is a perfect candidate to be that guy.



- Going into year 4

- Rockets hired the shot doctor Chip Engelland

- FVV coming back allows him to slide… https://t.co/2Y1vUZ03iO pic.twitter.com/T6cqnFmteW — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) September 2, 2026

I don't want Thompson spending all of his energy trying to be Houston's point forward. Let VanVleet organize the offense. Let Reed Sheppard handle more of the ball. Let Thompson attack when opportunities are there on the offensive side of the ball.

Then, on the other end, turn him loose and make him every offensive player's worst nightmare. There is something pretty scary about the idea of Thompson being able to put more of his energy into picking up the opponent's best scorer every night.

The Numbers Might Not Tell the Whole Story

This is probably Thompson's biggest challenge when it comes to actually winning the award. He's never going to have the block numbers of Wembanyama or some of the other elite defensive bigs. His impact will look different, and it's not always quantifiable. If you're not a Rockets fan, just watch him and observe him.

Watch how many positions he can defend. Watch how uncomfortable he makes ball-handlers. Watch Houston comfortably switch him onto completely different types of players without worrying about the matchup.

That's the type of defensive impact that should matter, not stats like blocks and steals.

Thompson has already established himself as one of the NBA's best young defenders. Now I think he has a chance to take another step. He's already been on the NBA All-Defensive First Team; now he has a chance to win DPOY.

With VanVleet back and Houston no longer needing Thompson to carry as much of the point guard responsibility, we might finally get to see him spend more of his energy doing what he does best. Making life miserable for whoever he's guarding.

If that version of Thompson shows up for an entire season, he shouldn't just make another All-Defensive team.

He should have a real shot at Defensive Player of the Year.