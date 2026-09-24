Amen Thompson Has Extra Motivation Entering New Rockets Season

Amen Thompson could have walked into Houston Rockets Media Day talking about everything he accomplished last season. Instead, he focused on where he still needs to get better.

Thompson brought up something interesting, and I didn’t expect him to say it, but he said he didn't believe he deserved to make an All-Defensive Team last season. On paper, Thompson was incredible defensively last year, but he didn’t live up to his own standards and says he has room to grow. He made it clear that he wants to be a better defender.

As if he needed more motivation, his twin brother Ausar Thompson made the All-Defensive team last year, and Amen did not. That will fuel his hunger to improve even more this upcoming season.

Amen Isn't Satisfied With Where He Is

Thompson is already a very good young player, but he’s clearly not satisfied with being good; he wants to be great. We already know he's a ridiculous defender, with size, athleticism, and strength. The physical tools are already there for him; now it's about getting better and gaining more experience.

He needs to learn new tendencies and become consistent on every possession. He has a growth mindset and wants to improve not only on the court but off the court; he wants to be a vocal leader of this team.

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) looks to pass as he is defended by Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20), guard Amen Thompson (1) and forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's Not Just About the Jumper

Whenever we talk about Thompson's development, the conversation usually goes to the same place: shooting. We all know that is one of his weaknesses and THompson said hes been working on his shot with Houston's new shooting coach, and if that part of his game takes a legitimate step forward, it completely changes what he can become offensively.

For me, I actually liked hearing him talk about everything else he's been working on, too. Thompson mentioned defense, ball-handling, leadership, and simply becoming a better all-around player. That's exactly where his focus should be as a young developing player.

He doesn't need to suddenly turn into an elite 3-point shooter to take another massive leap. If he can keep improving his handle and get more comfortable creating his own shot,, he will develop into a better player.

Houston Needs Amen To Keep Expanding His Game

Thompson has improved each year, and we have already seen him impact games without being a polished shooter.

Imagine what happens if his handle improves and his jumper becomes respectable enough that defenses can't simply play off him. Combine that with his transition game, athleticism, and defensive ability, and few players can affect a game in so many ways.

That's why his comments at Media Day stood out to me. Thompson isn't just focused on fixing the obvious weakness in his game. He's trying to improve everywhere.