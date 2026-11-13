When Ime Udoka was coaching the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, Dejounte Murray recalled how Udoka earned his respect as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs in 2016.

“I saw him tell (Gregg Popovich), ‘No, Pop, that was the wrong thing’ and stuff like that,” Murray told NBA.com back then. “The respect Pop has for him, I know it’s really, really, deep because Pop knew Ime wasn’t afraid to tell him if he was doing something wrong. That’s huge. Knowing how great a man and coach Pop is, me as a 19-year-old coming in and seeing Pop respect Ime for his knowledge and him not being afraid to speak up, that held value for me.”

Udoka was on Popovich’s staff during Murray’s first three NBA seasons. He had a front-row seat as Murray earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in his second season after playing just 38 games and averaging 8.5 minutes per game as a rookie.

Since Udoka left San Antonio, Murray has become an All-Star and been traded twice. A third trade appears possible after ESPN reported Friday that the Pelicans guard wants out.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka prior to game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could the Rockets be a landing spot?

A Murray-Udoka reunion isn’t far-fetched. Murray is the type of player Udoka values, and if the Rockets were to make a major upgrade to a roster that has started the season 9-3 despite playing one of the league’s toughest schedules, point guard would be a logical place to start. While a trade for Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has been discussed for months, Murray could be a cleaner fit with Houston’s current roster.

Nearly two years after tearing his right Achilles tendon, Murray is averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 43% from the field in 31 minutes per game this season. However, he hasn’t scored more than 12 points in any of his last four games.

Murray, 30, is making $32.8 million this season and has a $30.8 million player option for next season. The Rockets have the contracts and first-round picks to put together a trade, but there’s one major reason they are unlikely to pursue it.

Trading Fred VanVleet is a non-starter

The Rockets could package VanVleet with a relatively small amount of additional salary to make the money work, and they have a trove of first-round picks they could include. But there’s little reason for Houston to make that move.

Returning from the knee injury that cost him all of last season, VanVleet has been terrific, averaging 13.7 points per game while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.

Beyond his on-court production, which has surpassed Murray’s this season, the Rockets value VanVleet’s leadership both on and off the floor. That makes including him in a trade incredibly unlikely.