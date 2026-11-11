With an 8-3 record, the Houston Rockets hold the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. Kevin Durant has played a pivotal part in Houston’s strong start, though his production is beginning to dip.

This season, Durant is averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Being one of the NBA’s elite scorers, he has averaged over 25 points per game each season since his sophomore year.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has already expressed an interest in decreasing Durant’s minutes for this season. The question is whether the franchise should have the 16-time All-Star continue to take on a reduced role on offense.

With the likes of Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. having notable scoring performances in recent matches, it makes sense to keep Durant as a formidable weapon in the Rockets’ arsenal rather than a bona fide first option. His presence alone can lead opponents to double-team him and open up spacing.

As Houston’s young core has shown signs of maturity and Fred VanVleet has returned to the starting lineup, Durant does not need to be the leading scorer on a nightly basis to guarantee team success. The current formula has worked well for the 38-year-old, and he can push the envelope when the situation calls for it.

Here are the opinions from other writers at OnSI:

Austin Dobbins

“The Houston Rockets are playing some of the NBA's best basketball, especially on the defensive end. But their early season success would not come without Kevin Durant, and I don't think he needs a role reduction. Durant has some of the NBA's best advanced metrics in the impact department and his ability to rebound, create points for the Houston offense, and even make an impact as a defender have shined bright. The Rockets need Durant, he looks healthy, and he is already against lower minutes/load management, so let him play and enable this Rockets squad to keep climbing the Western Conference mountain.”

Apr 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react in the first half of game six of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the LA Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Ethan J. Skolnick

"It's already happening, some. And this is when it should. Durant's shots are a career-low 12.8 per game, which is nearly six per game under his career norm -- and nearly four fewer per game than his lowest season. That, ironically considering Wednesday's opponent, was in his first season with Golden State, when he was trying to fit in with Stephen Curry. There's no Curry on Houston, not even a prime Kyrie Irving or Russell Westbrook or James Harden, so it may surprise some that Durant is taking a step back. But it's smart, for now. When the bigger games come later in the season, it's quite likely that Durant will be shooting more, as he should. That skill hasn't slipped, and he can still get to his spots, or simply rise over defenders. Let go of the reins some, pull them back when it matters."