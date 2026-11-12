Rockets Coach Provides More Detail on Marcus Smart Ejection

On Wednesday, the Houston Rockets picked up a 115-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Marcus Smart scored six points over 17 minutes before being ejected toward the end of the third quarter.

Smart and Charles Bassey were tangled up for positioning under the basket, which escalated to Smart throwing a right hook that grazed the Warriors center’s nose. Smart would be assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for the physical contact.

During postgame media availability, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka provided further insight on the incident.

“Refs didn't say anything. I didn't see it but I just talked to Marcus. He said they got wrapped up, and his elbow that he had hurt got bent up. So he said something to him, and Bassey said, ‘What you going to do?’ And he did it.”

Bassey also shared his thoughts on the heated situation.

"I don’t think he was trying to play. I think he was trying to get himself out of the game… He wasn’t trying to hoop, bro. That was fake. Fake toughness."

What to Expect

Over the years, Smart has earned himself a reputation for being a skilled and passionate defender on the court. In addition to earning multiple All-Defensive selections, he was named the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

The 32-year-old Smart joined the Rockets this summer, adding to Houston’s backcourt depth. This season, he is averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Based on the nature of the events, Smart should be expected to face punishment from the NBA for his actions toward Bassey. As stated in the NBA’s official rule book, throwing a punch warrants a suspension of at least one game.

“Any player who throws a punch, whether it connects or not, has committed an unsportsmanlike act. He will be ejected following confirmation during review by instant replay and suspended for a minimum of one game.”

While the specifics of the incident are still yet to be addressed by the league, the Rockets can plan for Smart to be ineligible for tomorrow’s game against the Utah Jazz. It will be their second game of the NBA Cup group stage.

The Jazz are off to a 1-11 start, suggesting that Smart’s potential absence may not be a significant factor in either case. With Fred VanVleet and Reed Sheppard showing upside this season, Houston has plenty of capable guards within the rotation.