The Rockets moved their record in games coming off a loss to 3-1 on Wednesday, knocking off Indiana 119-104 to move to 2-1 on the four-game road trip that ends here. Kevin Durant scored a team-high 21 points, Amen Thompson returned from a one-game absence and keyed the defense, but Alperen Sengun played just 14 minutes before exiting with an eye injury.

Sengun was poked in both eyes by Aaron Nesmith, resulting in the All-Star center being listed as questionable for this showdown with Nikola Jokic. The Turkish big man looks forward to playing the Serbian MVP who he is most often compared to, so his level of discomfort would have to have been unbearable to keep him out. He’ll play.

Steven Adams is also a go after being listed as questionable. The 7-footer has provided a boost with his rebounding, defense and screen setting since being worked into the mix coming off a quad injury. Ideally, both Sengun and Adams will be in the mix to help deal with Jokic, who finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists when these teams played on Nov. 9 in Houston. The Rockets won 110-100 thanks to Durant’s 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists being complemented by Sengun’s 20-11-8. Adams didn’t play.

Denver comes off a home upset of Boston, winning 105-101 after making huge plays down the stretch on both ends of the floor to overcome a 17-point deficit. Jamal Murray scored 21 points and knocked down clutch shots to help some key stops hold up in turning back the Celtics, while Jokic finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. This is just Denver’s seventh home game (3-3) and they’ll only play one more on Nov. 24 vs. Dallas prior to Dec. 17.

The Rockets lost last season’s series 3-1, winning only in Ball Arena on Dec. 20 (115-101). They weren’t as fortunate in their most recent trip into the Mile High City, losing 129-93 on March 11. Murray led the Nuggets with 30 points, while Jokic registered a 16-point, 12-rebound, 13-assist triple-double. Houston leads the all-time series 109-103 but has dropped 13 of 18.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 20, 10:10 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), Altitude Sports and Entertainment (Denver)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), KKSE (Denver)

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

NUGGETS

F Cam Johnson

F Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

G Jamal Murray

G Christian Braun

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

F/C Alperen Sengun: Questionable, Left Eye Corneal Abrasion



C Steven Adams: Questionable, Right Quadriceps Contusion

C Clint Capela: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G Bruce Thornton: Out, G League - On Assignment

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

NUGGETS

G/F Julian Strawther: Out, Left Knee Sprain

F DaRon Holmes II: Out, G League - On Assignment

F/G Cam Whitmore: Out, G League - Two-way

G Bryce Hopkins: Out, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Nuggets -1.5 (-115), Rockets +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Nuggets -125, Rockets +105

Total points scored: 226.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"He has problems with both eyes. There’s some swelling in the right eye. I think he also has a scratch on the cornea of his left eye." - Rockets HC Ime Udoka on Houston center Alperen Sengun’s vision following his injury in Indiana