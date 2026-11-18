The Rockets are 2-1 coming off a loss and hope to improve that record as they continue a four-game road trip in Indiana after a 1-1 start. Miami took advantage of the absence of Amen Thompson and blitzed Houston from the jump in a 128-110 rout that’s its most lopsided loss of the young season.

The Rockets have surrendered season-highs in points allowed in three straight games, beating Utah (125-118) and Washington (147-119) before the setback in South Florida.

They’ll look to get back on track in being stingier against the Pacers, but won’t know the status of standout defender Thompson until closer to tip-off since he’s listed as questionable with the same left knee soreness that kept him out against Miami. Key reserve Marcus Smart returns from a three-game suspension for punching Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey.

The Rockets got 23 points from Alperen Sengun against the Heat, but were outscored 29-15 in the opening quarter, falling despite outrebounding Miami 52-40. Houston shot just 10-for-36 from 3-point range (27.8 percent) and were destroyed 24-8 in fast break points. Kevin Durant did finish with 22 points, while forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and reserve Isaiah Crawford registered double-doubles, leading the way with 10 rebounds apiece.

Indiana hasn’t played since Sunday in Philadelphia, where it had a two-game win streak snapped 131-124 despite 31 points from Pascal Siakam. The Pacers, already missing injured All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, were without starting combo guard Andrew Nembhard. The playmaker is listed as questionable for this contest, which would again require Texas A&M product Quenton Jackson and super sub T.J. McConnell to play more minutes.

The Rockets swept last season’s meetings and lead the all-time series 60-47, winning three of the past four. Indiana had won nine consecutive encounters from Aug. 12, 2020-Feb. 6, 2024 and had a five-game home win streak snapped in the most recent matchup on Feb. 2. Houston won 118-114, stringing together consecutive victories over the Pacers for the first time since 2019. Sengun dominated with 39 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:10 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), DAZN (Indiana)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), 1070 “The Fan” (Indiana)

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Jabari Smith Jr.

F Alperen Sengun

C Steven Adams

G Fred VanVleet

G/F Kevin Durant

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Ivica Zubac

G Andrew Nembhard

G Kelly Oubre, Jr.

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

G Amen Thompson: Questionable, Left Knee Soreness

C Clint Capela: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton: Out, Left Hamstring Strain

G Andrew Nembhard: Questionable, Left Hip Soreness/Tightness

G T.J. McConnell: Probable, Right Hamstring Strain

F/G Johnny Furphy: Out, Right ACL Repair/Surgery

G Ben Sheppard: Out, Left Meniscus Surgery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -7.5 (-112), Pacers +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Rockets -304, Pacers +247

Total points scored: 225.5 (Over -106, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"They were aggressive from the start. They set the tone and we didn't react well to it. Anytime we touched the paint, they were swarming and too many turnovers and then felt like we rushed some shots or, you know, just bobble the ball and couldn't get much going offensively. Give credit, they were the aggressive, more aggressive team, more physical team, and we didn't handle it well, especially in the first quarter from the start ." - Rockets HC Ime Udoka on Houston’s lack of toughness in the loss in Miami.