Mock Trade: Rockets Make Deal with Celtics for Jaylen Brown

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka has illustrated somewhat of a pattern of targeting former players of his to join the Rockets. We've heard about Houston potentially targeting Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, who Udoka coached during his days as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets.

We've heard Philadelphia 76ers big man and former MVP Joel Embiid's name come up over the years, who Udoka coached during his lone season as an assistant with the Sixers. Udoka and the Rockets were able to successfully pull off acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns last summer, who Udoka also coached in Brooklyn.

Which makes the latest line of reporting by well-renowned NBA insider Marc Stein even more believable. According to Stein, the Rockets are interested in Boston Celtics Second-Team All-NBA wing Jaylen Brown and could look to make a move for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP this summer.

There are financial challenges behind such a deal, due to Brown's $57.1 million price point next season. A multi-team trade would seem to be the most likely path for such a reunion between Udoka and Brown in Houston and those are also challenging to execute because of all of the different parties.

There's a high likelihood of such a deal breaking down. One mock trade by Fadeaway World's Fran Leiva reaches a deal between Boston and Houston directly.

The construct and framework of the deal is below:

Houston Rockets Receive: Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics Receive: Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

The writer's line of thinking is that the Rockets will want to keep Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun out of the deal. Which is a wise assumption.

Thompson is likely off limits, as he's likely getting a new contract this offseason and we've heard from reputable sources that the Rockets will not be moving Durant this summer. The writer notes that Boston could fetch a better deal than what he's proposing here for Brown, especially on the star angle.

He notes that the offer has many useful pieces, coupled with multiple first-round draft picks, although it's unclear which picks exactly would be included.

The writer gives his calculus of why the deal is logical for Boston.

"Jabari Smith Jr. is the main piece for the Celtics. Smith put up 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds on 44.9% from the field. He is not a first-option creator, but he has the body and skill set every playoff team wants. He can space the floor, defend forwards, rebound, and play next to Tatum without taking the same areas. If the Celtics move Brown, they still need size on the wing. Smith gives them that, and he is young enough to keep growing.

Reed Sheppard grew a ton this year as a lead guard. He is not a finished product, but he posted 13.5 points and 3.4 assists, and his shooting is the reason the Celtics would care. Sheppard shot 39.4% from three on high volume (7.0 3PA), ranking in the 87th percentile in three-point accuracy and 94th percentile in three-point volume. That type of guard helps around Tatum because he can play off the ball, punish help defense, and keep the floor spaced."

This wouldn't get done because the Celtics will be able to find a better deal. But a quartet of Durant, Sengun, Thompson and Brown would certainly be scary.