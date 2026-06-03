This Rockets Mock Trade for Jaylen Brown Just Isn't Reasonable

The Houston Rockets are looking to take that next step as true contenders in the Western Conference. There have been plenty of trade rumors involving the Rockets so far this offseason after the disappointing finish in the first round of the playoffs to the injured Los Angeles Lakers.

The Rockets have work to do in order to improve their roster, and while the front office seems certain about retaining the young core, it's the NBA and a trade can always happen if it's the right package. Although five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown didn't have any real indications of leaving the Boston Celtics, there have been rumors of a few teams having an interest in trading for him.

This offseason has the potential to be unpredictable, and the Rockets' name was included in the potential trade rumors for Brown. It's currently mock draft season and there have already been a couple that show how Brown could end up with the Rockets for next season.

He could be a very beneficial player for the Rockets depending on the trade and what he has to work with. The potential connection with Houston is there thanks to coach Ime Udoka having coached Brown and the Celtics during their 2021-22 run to the NBA Finals.

The Rockets need more reliable scoring options, and Brown can provide that in a number of ways. However, there is no indication to believe the Rockets will go all out for him. A lot of mock drafts are known to be unreasonable, and the one Brown trade recently projected by Bleacher Report's Dan Favale is an interesting deal to say the least.

Jaylen Brown To Houston?

Nov 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) shoots defended by Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

This is a mega four-team trade and it's listed as follows:

Boston Celtics Receive: Saddiq Bey, Trey Murphy III, Jabari Smith Jr., Phoenix's 2027 first-round pick from Houston

Detroit Pistons Receive: Fred VanVleet, Rockets No. 39 overall pick (2026)

Houston Rockets Receive: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Sasser

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Caris LeVert, No. 21 pick (via Detroit), No. 27 pick (via Boston), Rockets 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick from Rockets

The Rockets basically have to give up three first round picks, a second round pick, Jabari Smith Jr., Fred VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith for Brown and Marcus Sasser. That's quite a lot to trade out. The first point that doesn't make this possible is VanVleet.

The Rockets already struggled in the point guard department this past season and that needs more upgrading. Getting rid of VanVleet who's the only true starting floor general is not ideal. Additionally, he has a no-trade clause and Bird Rights besides being such a key player for Houston.

This trade doesn't really resolve that issue. Reed Sheppard needs more development, and the Rockets need a more experienced candidate right now. Sasser, the former Houston Cougar returning to H-Town is a great story, but wasn't a truly impactful player in the Pistons rotation. The Rockets would need more back than just Sasser alongside Brown. A couple picks back could help.

Brown's huge contract is also not ideal, and that could limit the signing of Tari Eason and an extension for Amen Thompson. In this case, the salary and financial aspect could work itself out given VanVleet, Smith Jr.'s contract and Finney-Smith aren't in the picture. Brown alongside Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Thompson is formidable, but a true point guard is needed.