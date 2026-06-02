Former Rockets Coach, NBA Legend Rick Adelman Passes Away at 79

On Monday, the basketball world was saddened when news broke about the passing of former Rockets coach Rick Adelman, who passed away at the age of 79 years old.

Simply put, Adelman was a coaching legend. He racked up over 1000 wins in 23 seasons as an NBA coach. All told, Adelman won 1042 games and was a six-time finalist for the Coach of the Year award.

Adelman ranks 10th all-time in wins and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. In fact, only four other coaches can make the claim to have coached more games while posting a better win percentage than Adelman and they are Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich, Jerry Sloan and George Karl.

Adelman's legacy is felt by a multitude of teams, as he coached five different franchises: the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves in his last stop. Adelman took the Trail Blazers to the NBA Finals twice.

Adelman retired from coaching in 2014 and ranked ninth all-time in wins at the time of his departure from the NBA. He spent four seasons with the Rockets, from 2007 through 2011, taking over the reins after the team parted ways with Jeff Van Gundy.

Adelman's first year as Rockets head coach was also long-time General Manager Daryl Morey's first year as Rockets front office executive. Through Adelman's four years in Houston, the Rockets never posted a losing record, going 55-27 in his first season in 2007-08, 53-29 in his second season in 2008-09, 42-40 in his third season in 2009-10 and 43-39 in his final season as Rockets coach in 2010-11.

The Rockets also finished with the fifth seed in each of Adelman's first two seasons. During Adelman's tenure as Rockets' head coach, the Rockets won 58.8 percent of their games -- a winning clip that ranks fourth in franchise history, behind only Mike D'Antoni, Kevin McHale and Ime Udoka.

The Rockets posted the following statement on social media.

"The Houston Rockets and the Fertitta Family mourn the passing of Rick Adelman, one of the most respected and influential figures in NBA history.



During his four seasons in Houston, Coach Adelman guided the Rockets with professionalism, integrity, and a deep commitment to the game. His role in leading the team during the 22-game winning streak in 2008 remains one of the most remarkable achievements in franchise history and will always be remembered by Rockets fans.



We extend our deepest condolences to Mary Kay, his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy will forever be a part of Rockets history and the fabric of the NBA."

Adelman is also just one of 11 coaches in the history of the NBA to win at least 1,000 games. Adelman also made the playoffs 16 times, in total, and posted eleven 50-win seasons.



