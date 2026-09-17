Former Rockets Head Coach Joins New NBA Team

This week, TSN reported that Stephen Silas will be joining the Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach. Silas will be working under Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic.

The 53-year-old is the son of three-time NBA champion Paul Silas. He has experience as an assistant coach in the league for over two decades, as well as serving as the head coach for Team USA during the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup.

Silas is best known for his three-year stint as head coach of the Houston Rockets, accumulating a 59-177 record. He coached the likes of Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason during the earliest years of their respective careers.

While Silas holds the lowest win percentage for an NBA head coach with at least 200 games coached, the franchise was navigating the departure of both Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Injuries, as well as an inexperienced core, continued to hold the team at the bottom of the Western Conference.

What to Expect

The Raptors are coming off a fifth-seed placement in the Eastern Conference. The franchise was eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers. This was the team’s first playoff appearance since 2022.

The biggest storyline heading into the 2026-2027 season is the offseason acquisition of Kawhi Leonard. Last season, Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists over 65 games. This earned him an All-NBA Second Team selection.

In addition to Leonard, the other projected starters for Toronto include Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl. Although the Raptors were a defensive-minded team prior to Leonard, the seven-time All-Star could raise the team’s strength for 2027.

From Houston’s perspective, the departure of Leonard could make the Los Angeles Clippers more vulnerable in a stacked Western Conference. Brandon Ingram is a strong addition for the Clippers, though the roster is largely reliant on an influx of role players with limited upside.

In terms of head-to-head matchups with the Raptors, the Rockets picked up two double-digit victories last season. Leonard will presumably change Toronto’s dynamic, though Houston has a strong cast with the likes of Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Sengun.

Overall, the former Rockets head coach could find himself in a winning situation with the Raptors. Whether the franchise can make a deep playoff run is questionable, though the addition of Leonard and breakthrough of Barnes should bring an optimistic view as training camp begins to gear up.