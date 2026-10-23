Fox aims to go in Durant's return to Austin, Spurs-Rockets: Injuries, Odds & Preview

Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 23, 8:40 p.m. CT, Moody Center, Austin, Texas

TV: Amazon Prime, Space City Home Network (Houston), KFAA (San Antonio)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), 1200 WOAI (San Antonio)

VITALS: The Rockets cruised past one divisional foe in crushing the Dallas Mavericks 128-110 in a game they trailed 5-0 before dominating after gaining control. Houston utilized a 38-12 second quarter and never looked back, taking a 32-point lead into the second half and resting starters down the stretch in what could end up being an advantage for this matchup with the Spurs.

This is a homecoming for Kevin Durant, who played one season in Austin at the University of Texas and will be cheered like a player participating in a home game even though this is technically a Spurs “home” matchup.

San Antonio is looking to avoid an 0-2 start after being hammered at Frost Bank Center by the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-104 on Tuesday in the regular-season opener. Stephon Castle led the way with 24 points, while Victor Wembanyama was held to 12 points and 13 rebounds on 1-for-13 shooting. De'Aaron Fox and sixth man Keldon Johnson, listed as questionable, participated in shootaround and hope to play.

The Rockets trail the Spurs in the regular season all-time 122-101 despite winning nine of the last 14. San Antonio won three of four last season and bring a two-game win streak over Houston into this matchup, which includes a 145-120 victory on March 8 that ranks among the highest-scoring games in team history. Wembanyama led the way with 29 points as one of five Spurs who scored at least 19. Durant and Amen Thompson paced Houston with 23 points.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith

C Alperen Sengun

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

SPURS

G/F Dylan Harper

F Devin Vassell

C Victor Wembanyama

G De’Aaron Fox

G Stephon Castle

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

C Steven Adams: Questionable, Right Calf Tightness/Soreness

G Reed Sheppard: Questionable, Left Knee Contusion, Bone Bruise

SPURS

G De’Aaron Fox: Questionable, Right Wrist Sprain

F Keldon Johnson: Questionable, Mouth Laceration

F Tobias Harris, Out, Left Calf Strain

F Jayden Quaintance, Out, Right Knee Surgery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Spurs -4.5 (-118), Rockets +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Spurs -192, Rockets +160

Total points scored: 224.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"The impact that this community had on my life has been felt. It’s going to be felt for the rest of my life. This is like my foundation, you know? I was here that whole year. No friends, no family, I had to meet everybody here. So I grew up, learning a lot about myself, some legendary coaching with Coach (Rick) Barnes and his staff, and a great city I had no clue about until I got here. Everything worked out perfect.." - Rockets forward Kevin Durant on the affection he has for Austin and his freshman season at the University of Texas

STORYLINES

Rockets look to keep Spurs' Wembanyama from finding the range

Durant looks ahead to San Antonio matchup in return to Austin

Jabari Smith Jr. aims to build on huge opener