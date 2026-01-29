Spencer Dinwiddie Wants Rockets to Sign Him

The Houston Rockets have been exploring the point guard market, seeking lower-priced options. Understandably, as they’re up against the hard cap.

They’d have to part with a key contributor if they wanted a high-priced option. Especially considering how their books are set up financially.

They could target the free agent market, however.

There are several options there.

One of them, Spencer Dinwiddie, is publicly clamoring for the Rockets’ brass to sign him.

Dinwiddie joined the Ball Don’t Stop podcast and stated his case.

“I’d love to go to the Rockets,” Dinwiddie said. “One of my best NBA friends, Dorian Finney-Smith, is on the Rockets. And I think, the Fred VanVleet injury really hurt them. I think they have all the makings of having that championship-type team."

Dinwiddie continued.

"They have young talent in [Jabari] Smith Jr. and [Amen] Thompson. They got a great post up threat and creator in [Alperen] Sengun. You got an all-time, all-world scorer in [Kevin Durant]. And I think [I'm] a guard that can go in there, catch and shoot off of Sengun and KD, set the table in terms of just taking some of the thought process of, setting the table in terms of KD and Sengun just letting them score.

Letting them do their thing, and just letting them be the free offensive talents that they are, you know, would definitely help," he added. "And then obviously, they have ample defense in 3-and-D with [Josh Okogie] and Dorian, and a lot of those guys, Tari [Eason], are coming off the bench."

I’d imagine Dinwiddie would love to sign with any NBA team. He’s a free agent and likely wants to get back in the league.

It’s also worth noting that Tari Eason, who Dinwiddie referenced, is no longer coming off the bench. At least not since Christmas (and not when fully healthy during that span).

As for Dinwiddie, he’s been out of the league since the 2024-25 season, as the Charlotte Hornets waived him, giving him $3.6 million prior to the season.

The 32-year-old guard ultimately signed with FC Bayern Munich of the Basketball Bundesliga. All told, he played in 11 EuroLeague games, posting averages of 11.7 points and 2.9 assists.

He has career averages of 13 points, 5.1 assists, three rebounds, 41.4 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three and 79.6 percent from the foul line. Last season with the Dallas Mavericks, Dinwiddie averaged 11 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 41.6 percent from the field, 33.4 percent from deep and 80.2 percent from the foul line.