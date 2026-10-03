Here’s Why the Rockets Should Trade for Kyrie Irving

While the 2026-2027 NBA season has yet to kick off, there is ongoing speculation that multiple big-name players could be moved prior to February’s trade deadline. In addition to Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving is a high-profile player that has been the subject of rumors.

Irving spent last season rehabilitating from an ACL injury suffered in March of 2025. He averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game for the 2024-2025 season, earning an All-Star selection.

With the 34-year-old guard set to return to action, the question is whether he should be considered a trade target for the Rockets. Based on his recent production and the timeline of the franchise, the 9-time All-Star would be a clear upgrade at the point guard position.

Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Eastern Conference guard Kyrie Irving (2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with the MVP trophy after the 2014 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Logic

The Rockets are coming off of a 52-30 record, with only the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs surpassing the 60-win mark in the Western Conference. With Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun continuing to raise their respective ceilings, and Kevin Durant still being one of the league’s top scorers, there are high hopes for the Rockets to push further up the standings.

Like Irving, Fred VanVleet is set to return from a season-ending ACL injury. The difference is that VanVleet has shown a significant decline in scoring volume since his All-Star selection in 2022, down to 14.1 points per game.

There’s an argument to be made that incoming third-year Reed Sheppard should be in the running for a rotational promotion, as he averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals while mainly coming off the bench last season. However, the 22-year-old has not yet shown the capacity to support a team primed for a deep playoff run.

Irving would provide elite ball-handling, deep-range shooting, and veteran leadership to support a starting lineup loaded with potential 2027 All-Star selectees. His prior connection with Durant and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka could also translate to strong on-court chemistry.

In terms of what the Rockets might offer in exchange for Irving, Durant, Thompson, and Sengun should all remain the clear untouchables. A package centered around VanVleet would be the most ideal, and the inclusion of draft capital should not feel like too significant of a hit for a Rockets team with a strong crop of young talent.

Overall, Irving should be considered one of Houston’s top realistic trade targets to maximize the team’s strength for 2027. This would align with the win-now mindset associated with Durant, while still giving the Rockets a long-term plan with Thompson and Sengun.