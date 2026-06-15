Houston Sports Partners with Rockets to Promote New Uniforms

Houston being one of the largest cities in America has a strong group of sports teams. Those teams, like any city, are close as a community and interact frequently with each other.

The Houston Rockets are one of the most well-known and famous franchises that the city has had due to some of the incredible international players such as Hakeem Olajuwon and Yao Ming. The back-to-back NBA titles in 1994 and 1995 made the Rockets the first Houston team to win a championship.

They are clearly a special part of the city, and the new uniforms brought back some of that championship nostalgia from those days with the classic ketchup and mustard combined with a modern look. The other professional franchises in Houston such as the Astros and Texans have always partnered with and publicly supported the Rockets when major developments happen.

It was no different for the new uniforms as both the Astros and Texans made a promotional video for them.

Rockets New Unis Popular in the City

Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti and outfielder Brice Matthews were both given a wide variety of new Rockets merchandise such as hats, hoodies and photos of the new jerseys. Matthews is a Houston native while Arrighetti attended Cinco Ranch High School just outside the city.

Both players looked to have approved of the new look and were excited to try on the new apparel.

Many Rockets players have thrown out the first pitch at an Astros game in the past such as Amen Thompson and head coach Ime Udoka was also invited back in 2023 as well. Astros players have also come out to support the Rockets such as Jeremy Peña court side and most recently new Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai who was court side this season for Kevin Durant's game-winning shot over the Phoenix Suns.

A couple Astros players have also attempted the first shot at Toyota Center recently. The Texans also got a special merchandise box as well to share with their players during summer OTA's.

Can’t go wrong with ketchup and mustard 🔴 🟡 pic.twitter.com/By6qFldUje — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2026

Texans wide receiver and former University of Houston star Tank Dell opened the box and he clearly had a liking for the dunkstronaut logo on the new ketchup and mustard hat. He also got a hoodie.

New Texans running back David Montgomery also got a look at his new city's basketball team's uniforms. He got a championship yellow hoodie and gave his stamp of approval on the dunkstronaut logo as well.