NBA Fans' Reaction to the New Rockets Uniform and Logo

The Houston Rockets unveiled their highly anticipated new uniforms and logo in a complete revamp of their design and brand on June 4. It was a mixture of a throwback while combining a modern design for the future.

The return of the ketchup and mustard colors were clearly the focus of the new look based on the promotion videos and the nostalgia of Rockets' fans for that design played a large role. Three new uniforms were unveiled and the ketchup and mustard has become the new home jersey for the team.

The Rockets are looking to bring back the magic and success those jerseys saw, such as all four NBA Finals appearances and the back-to-back NBA championships. The white uniforms with pinstripes are the away set while the black uniforms are the new alternates with slightly modified designs that tapped into the space connections.

Similarly, the Rockets logo was also updated to the new wordmarks with the lowercase "t" and a modern font besides the "R" being put in a yellow outline. The main change was the words and logo being surrounded by two triangles in the shape of a space patch.

A change was needed and requested by the fans, and it seems like the majority of them are quite happy with how the new swag and look has turned out.

New Rockets Uniforms Fan Approved

The Houston Rockets’ new uniforms and logo are here 🚀



- As expected, I’m digging the usage of “championship yellow”

- Some cool design choices with nods to their past & actual rockets

- Also some, uh, less cool design choices



Overall an upgrade, tho I’m sure there will be… https://t.co/JmliRxa1aP pic.twitter.com/dBkxFvHFTm — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) June 4, 2026

Most believe that the new design is an upgrade from before. It does certainly add more life and color with the yellow. The throwback is something that is special to Rockets fans, even if the general NBA public may not understand.

I do not care what other fanbases say, these Houston Rockets jerseys are fire.



That ketchup and Mustard means something to Rockets fans and I can tell most of them are absolutely ecstatic that they brought the color scheme back.



Huge upgrade. https://t.co/lMiG9ZANlY — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) June 4, 2026

The space theme was really emphasized, and the look is cleaner while also standing out more. Almost all Rockets fans liked what they saw, even if a smaller group was not happy about the Rockets "R" logo staying. Some wanted that logo to also change to the one in the championship era of the yellow basketball.

The mix of the classic and new has been a hit.

I’m stunned. The uniforms are as good as any Rockets fan could’ve imagined. I will be getting one of each swiftly. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) June 4, 2026

The new logo has also impressed the NBA community as a whole, not just Rockets fans. It's the only the third triangle-shaped logo in the NBA besides the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder. That unique move was praised.

I’ll applaud any NBA logo that isn’t inside of a circle or a basketball. https://t.co/I2Je2w3PkU — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) June 4, 2026

Additionally, the small details were appreciated. The Rockets added pinstripes to both the red and white shorts while employing a nose cone that's colorful and fits with the logo.

These Rockets shorts are excellent.



The subtle pinstripes. The nose cone motif. And the R logo is well suited for that space. pic.twitter.com/9bzoDj2qq0 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) June 5, 2026

It will be exciting for Rockets fans to see these new uniforms in action, but more help is needed in terms of players for the team to be true contenders.