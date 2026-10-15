How Likely Are the Rockets to Trade Kevin Durant?

At 38 years old, Kevin Durant is still one of the top players in the NBA. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game last season, earning an All-NBA Second Team selection.

Despite his exceptional longevity and offensive prowess, Durant was one of the trending names in this summer’s trade rumor mill. There is ongoing speculation that Houston’s front office could move on from the 16-time All-Star prior to February’s trade deadline.

Houston was most recently eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers, though Durant was sidelined for the majority of the series after appearing in 78 regular-season games.

Durant’s timeline doesn’t necessarily match Houston’s youthful core, but there are hopes that they can elevate their profile as a top title contender in the Western Conference. The likes of Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson have continued to raise their ceilings from year to year, while Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard add to the franchise’s upside.

The question is whether Houston will decide to end the Durant experiment after less than two years or, with Durant having a player option for the 2027-28 season, leave it up to the two-time NBA champion to decide whether the Rockets are a long-term fit.

What Others From On SI Say

Matt Hanifan

“I don’t think it’s very likely Houston moves Durant. Team-building in today’s NBA has never been more difficult. But, to me, as an outsider, it’s difficult to envision Rafael Stone cutting the cord less than two years before the experiment, especially with a healthy Fred VanVleet in the picture (in addition to Steven Adams).

The Rockets have enough problems as it is consistently generating halfcourt offense. Durant was brought in to alleviate those concerns and help Houston contend. Why risk trading one of the best shot creators ever, albeit one in his age-38 season, in this window when there’s no guarantee you can replace his production — and impact?”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"While the question will always be asked, because of Durant's age and his transience, this doesn't seem the season to make such a move. This Houston young core has everything it needs except a clear leading man, and that's what Durant can still offer most nights, especially offensively. The only way this should be considered is if Houston has injuries and falls hopelessly behind not just the Spurs and Thunder, but also the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Lakers and others, and are looking at a play-in spot and a tough road first round matchup. But even so, KD should stay, and the Rockets should play this out, until at least the offseason."