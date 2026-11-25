Kevin Durant was undoubtedly the Houston Rockets’ top player last season, earning an All-NBA Third Team selection after averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Although Durant is still a key part of the Rockets’ offense, his scoring volume has decreased to 21.6 points per game on 51% shooting from the field.

He has embraced a slightly reduced role within Houston’s starting lineup, taking fewer than 10 shots in six of 18 games. With the Rockets positioned fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 13-5 record, this shows that the 16-time All-Star no longer needs to be a first option on a nightly basis for team success.

There has been ongoing commentary about whether Durant’s reduced role on offense will stick throughout the season. In a recent interview with The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Basketball Hall of Famer Doc Rivers expressed that he expects Durant to elevate his game when the playoffs draw near.

“I don’t think that will happen when push comes to shove. After the regular season thing, where guys in his high 30s, there’s games that he’s got to get through. That's how I look at it. When the lights turn on, you’re going to see the real Durant.”

Aug 15, 2026; Springfield, Mass, USA; Class of 2026 inductee Doc Rivers speaks during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Symphony Hall Springfield. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Hot Start

In addition to Durant, players such as Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Fred VanVleet have been impactful players for the franchise. This depth allows for a dynamic approach on offense.

Sengun, who is making an early push on the NBA’s MVP Ladder, is one factor that has eased Durant’s reduction in shots. This season, Sengun is averaging 21.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

Additionally, VanVleet’s return has added another layer to Houston’s scoring output. The 32-year-old guard is averaging 13.9 points per game. He has been embraced by teammates as a leader on the court.

While it is true that Durant’s scoring is inching closer to his career-low 20.3 points per game, which he recorded as a rookie, the 38-year-old has shown that he still has the ability to dominate on offense.

In the Rockets’ 116-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Durant sank three momentum-halting three-point shots during the final minutes of the fourth quarter. He finished the night with a team-high 32 points.

Overall, Durant’s slight shift is better attributed to the strength of the Rockets than to the decline of the veteran. He is still performing at an All-Star level and should be expected to earn another selection in 2027.