Kevin Durant Ranked Second-Best NBA Player in an Important Category

Kevin Durant was a top offensive weapon during his first year with the Houston Rockets. The 16-time All-Star averaged 26.0 points over 78 regular-season games. He also finished with the fourth-most total points scored across the league.

Not only did Durant have a high scoring volume, but his accuracy was notable too. He shot 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from deep range. This contributed to his All-NBA Second Team selection.

Bleacher Report ranked Durant at No. 2 on its recent list of the top NBA shooters heading into the 2026-27 season. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes wrote the following about Durant’s shooting.

“Durant's greatest shooting prowess comes in the disfavored mid-range area, where his proficiency makes him one of very few players for whom a pull-up two is still a valuable scoring option... Shifty shoulders, a high release and a feathery touch make KD perhaps the league's best bailout option on offense. He can generate a good perimeter look against any defender at any time.”

The top spot on the list went to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. The two superstars are still first options in the league at 38 years old, demonstrating a level of longevity that is difficult to maintain at their age.

High Hopes

While Durant’s shooting compares favorably with that of the best in the NBA, shooting from outside the paint is an area of improvement for teammates Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. Both Sengun and Thompson shot under 31% from three-point range last season.

The addition of Chip Engelland to the Rockets’ coaching staff is expected to help the team improve its shooting mechanics. Engelland has had the opportunity to work with some of Houston’s players during training camp.

From a broader perspective, the combination of Durant, Sengun, and Thompson could become a formidable trio next season. The franchise is coming off a first-round exit from the playoffs, but Durant was sidelined for the majority of Houston’s series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bleacher Report’s top-30 shooters in the NBA:



1. Steph Curry

2. Kevin Durant

3. Kon Knueppel

4. Jalen Brunson

5. Damian Lillard

6. Anthony Edwards

7. Nikola Jokic

8. Jamal Murray

9. Luke Kennard

10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

11. Luka Doncic

12. Kyrie Irving

13. Donovan Mitchell… — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 14, 2026

The returning Fred VanVleet is expected to bring a sense of veteran leadership to Houston’s backcourt, though there is no telling how he will perform after being sidelined with an ACL injury. Meanwhile, Jabari Smith Jr. has served as a consistent force at the starting power forward position.

Overall, Durant’s elite scoring is one of the many upsides for the Rockets heading into next season. Even if he experiences a slight decrease in playing time, he has shown no signs of slowing down on the court.