Off to the best start of his NBA career, Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun will miss Wednesday night’s game in Milwaukee because of lower back soreness.

Sengun played 37 minutes in Monday’s win over the Hawks, finishing with 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, nine rebounds, nine assists and a career-high six steals. He is averaging 24.5 points per game on 58% shooting through the Rockets’ first four games.

The extent of Sengun’s injury is unlikely to be known until before Wednesday’s game. The Rockets did not practice Tuesday before heading to Milwaukee, but Sengun gave no indication after Monday’s game that he was dealing with any issues. In fact, he said his body felt great.

"I feel pretty healthy,” Sengun said. “I had a quiet summer. Just played two national team games in July, so I've been just working with (coaches Walker Miller and Ohrun Güngören) since then. I came (to training camp) fresh, I was ready, and I had a good diet program this summer too, so I feel my best right now. Just trying my best on the court, and trying to stay with it."

The Rockets were already without backup center Steven Adams, who will miss at least another week because of a right soleus strain. Veteran Clint Capela is likely to start at center Wednesday.

Jabari Smith has also seen minutes in small-ball lineups, a role coach Ime Udoka said he likes.

“I think Jabari from day one, before I got here, was really good as a small-ball five,” Udoka said. “He can guard up and down, and with all the switching we love that aspect of it, where we can take advantage of five-men guarding him. His handle’s gotten better. His one-on-one game has improved. His jump shot has always been there, and so that’s where he can take advantage of those matchups.”

Capela has averaged 7.7 minutes per game while appearing in the three games Adams has missed. With Sengun now sidelined, he could see a more significant role against the Bucks.

Stopgap Minutes?

Oscar Tshiebwe, who is on a two-way contract, could also see time at center. He has yet to appear in a game this season.

Marcus Smart, who has missed the last two games because of a left forearm strain, is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Bucks.

The 4-0 Rockets are off to their best start since the 2014-15 season, when they finished second in the Western Conference and advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 1997. They will face a Bucks team that earned its first win of the season Monday.