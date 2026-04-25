Ime Udoka Goes Viral for Quote Following Rockets' Game 3 Loss to Lakers

After dropping the first two games of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Houston Rockets found themselves up 101-95 in Game 3 with 30 seconds to go and possession. This was their chance to get win on the board and build momentum.

In that moment, ESPN gave the Rockets a 96.6% win probability, and it wasn't anything miraculous. Alperen Şengün put up 33 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. combined for 50 points, 17 rebounds and four steals. Houston outscored Los Angeles 49-38 in the second half.

What was miraculous was the Rockets' collapse, turning the ball over on two straight possessions to gift the Lakers a 6-0 run. They'd force overtime and go on to win, up 3-0. The season is practically over for Houston, as no team has recovered from such a deficit in NBA playoff history.

There are so many people to blame for this first-round series, but head coach Ime Udoka was extremely vocal toward his team after Game 3 on Friday. The former NBA veteran sounded off on the Rockets, getting brutally honest about the blown lead in regulation.

Ime Udoka calls out the Rockets players for their 4th quarter collapse vs. Lakers 😳



"Horrendous mistakes, I don't know if you want to say youth or scared of the moment."



Rockets fall to 0-3.



(via @HoustonRockets) pic.twitter.com/iyq79lxBMu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2026

"Horrendous mistakes, I don't know if you want to say youth or scared of the moment," Udoka said. "You have a six-point lead with 30 seconds to go, get a rebound and just have to hold the ball and get fouled. It's basically a one-on-four and we throw it away.

"To make it worse, a terrible foul on Marcus Smart to give him three free throws. Next play, backcourt, you got it, doubles coming, you try to split it instead of throwing it to Alpi wide open, another turnover. And then [LeBron] James makes a tough shot. Then the final play, for the last shot, we don't run what was drawn up. All of the above."

Udoka was also asked what his message was in Houston's locker room after the loss. In his third season with the Rockets, he didn't hold back. Udoka joined the organization toward the end of the rebuild, going 41-41 with an extremely young core in 2024. From there, they've rattled off back-to-back 52-win seasons.

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka on his message after losing Game 3: “Grow up, and you’re not that young anymore. You’ve been to the playoffs once, and we watched every situation just now.” pic.twitter.com/s68HxFlerB — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 25, 2026

“Grow up, and you’re not that young anymore," Udoka said. "You’ve been to the playoffs once, and we watched every situation just now.”

The Rockets will play Game 4 at the Toyota Center tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. CT. Durant could return from his injury issues to give Houston some momentum, but history says this team has no chance of coming back against the Lakers.