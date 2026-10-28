Ime Udoka Provides Alperen Sengun Injury Update

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said imaging on All-Star center Alperen Sengun’s low back revealed a “mild strain” that could keep him out a few games.

“We’ll be cautious with that,” Udoka said during his weekly appearance with Matt Thomas and Ross Villarreal on SportsTalk 790.

Udoka said Sengun felt something in his back early in Monday’s 120-110 win over the Hawks but played through it. He started to feel it more after the game, which prompted the imaging.

Sengun played 37 minutes in on Monday night, finishing with 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, nine rebounds, nine assists and a career-high six steals. He is averaging 24.5 points per game on 58% shooting through the Rockets’ first four games.

He gave no indication after Monday’s game that he was dealing with any issues. In fact, he said his body felt great.

"I feel pretty healthy,” Sengun said. “I had a quiet summer. Just played two national team games in July, so I've been just working with (coaches Walker Miller and Ohrun Güngören) since then. I came (to training camp) fresh, I was ready, and I had a good diet program this summer too, so I feel my best right now. Just trying my best on the court, and trying to stay with it."

The Rockets are already without backup center Steven Adams, who will miss at least another week because of a right soleus strain. Adams has appeared in just one game this season.

A well known fill-in

Veteran Clint Capela is likely to start at center Wednesday. Capela has averaged 7.7 minutes per game while appearing in the three games Adams has missed. His role is certain to expand with the Rockets top two centers unavailable.

Jabari Smith has also seen minutes in small-ball lineups, and Oscar Tshiebwe, who is on a two-way contract, could also see time at center. He has yet to appear in a game this season.

The 4-0 Rockets are off to their best start since the 2014-15 season, when they finished second in the Western Conference and advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 1997. They will face a Bucks team that earned its first win of the season Monday.

After Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee the Rockets will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday before returning home to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have already lost Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace this week. It's been a season of injuries in the NBA so far, with Minnesota's Anthony Edwards the latest to be lost for a while. Houston is just trying to avoid anything serious.