Why Jabari Smith Jr. Can Take the Houston Rockets to New Heights

Uncertainty occupies the Houston Rockets' rotations this offseason. Trade rumors are dominating headlines surrounding the organization, with them potentially sacrificing the young core for one of a few stars expected to be available.

The Rockets have some decisions to make. Should they even sell their young players? If they do, who would depart, and for what price? As we move closer to the summer, those questions will soon be answered.

This past season, there was still a lot to like from Houston's youth, despite suffering a first-round playoff exit. Alperen Şengün made a second straight All-Star appearance, while Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard saw vast improvements on offense.

Şengün and Sheppard are two Rockets who could easily depart in a blockbuster trade, but one name could just as easily remain in Houston and continue to develop next to Kevin Durant. That player is Jabari Smith Jr.

The 2022 lottery pick received so much criticism this past season, but in reality, he had to make arguably the biggest adjustment of any player on the roster: fitting in with Durant.

The Rockets went from lineups featuring Thompson, Şengün, Smith, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green to replacing Green with Durant at the forward position. The frontcourt was extremely crowded with the additions of KD, Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela, which took away from Smith on both ends of the floor.

Nevertheless, the 6-foot-11 forward improved his numbers to career-highs of 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and nearly a block per game. Smith also tied a career-best 36.3% shooting from three-point range and posted a box plus-minus of +3.4.

Of the young core, Thompson is the one safest from being traded, as he is a foundational piece to the Rockets' title hopes. But Smith should also be in that conversation for a few reasons.

The first is that his development has been impressive. At just 23 years old, he is showing those two-way strengths at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan.

On offense, he doesn't need to be the next Durant, but as the season went along, he showed more and more from the perimeter, whether it be catch-and-shoot threes or scoring in the post.

Smith can fit into a variety of roles, which is why Houston should continue to develop him rather than ship him off. He will grow into a much more impactful player next to Durant, taking Houston to new heights with the right pieces around that frontcourt.