Cade Cunningham is among the elite of the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Evan Mobley has been an All-Star, and is still an integral part of Cleveland's present and future.

Scottie Barnes is one of the league's best two-way players.

And.... Jalen Green is in trade discussions again.

That's the story of the top four picks in the 2021 draft. Green was taken second by Houston, after Cunningham and before Mobley and Barnes, and he's the only one of the four who isn't on his original team. The Rockets sent Green, along with Dillon Brooks and draft picks (three of which were used by Phoenix for Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea, for Kevin Durant and Clint Capela.

As the Suns (9-7) visit the Rockets for an NBA Cup game on Wednesday, Green is a starter and Maluach is a member of the Phoenix's core frontcourt rotation.

Durant, of course, is still a Rockets' scoring mainstay, even if his workload has been reduced some. And the Rockets remained better positioned to make a run at the Western Conference title, even if they did lose to the Suns in Phoenix earlier this season.

Would the Rockets' do that trade again? The answer is always yes, even if Brooks in particular has blossomed in Phoenix as a primary leader. Green was deemed to have the higher upside, and the 24-year-old has scored the most points (6953) of anyone in the 2021 class -- ahead of Franz Wagner, Barnes, Cunningham, Rockets center Alperen Sengun and Mobley, among others.

So why might the Suns be looking to move on, as Houston ultimately was?

Nov 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) dribbles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) in the fourth quarter at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Stuck in Place

That's largely because Green hasn't developed into all that much more than a scorer, and he's now fourth on the Suns at that, behind Devin Booker, Miles Bridges and Brooks. And his efficiency continues to stagnate even as his shots slip -- he's at 31.3 percent from three-point range, same as last season, which was a career-worst.

That doesn't suggest he's getting better. He's averaging only 3.0 assists, right around his career norm, and not what Phoenix needs. The Suns are missing a pure point guard in their starting lineup, which forces Booker to play on the ball too often.

That's why his name keeps surfacing in trade talks, on social media and seemingly in real life, according to several reports. There have been denials about the Suns showing interest in disgruntled Pelicans point guard Dejounte Murray, even if that might make some sense; Murray isn't what he was, and is not an elite distance shooter either, but in his prime he was more of a playmaker for others.

Green, for his part, has heard the rumors:

“I don't care,” Green said to The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin recently. “There’s obviously going to be rumors. That’s always been a thing, but I'm focused on just getting better, winning games.”

He may do so, but it may be elsewhere soon.

Which would be more evidence that the Rockets won that trade.