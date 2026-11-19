PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green addressed the recent trade rumors surrounding him ahead of Phoenix's win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

“I don't care,” Green said to The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin. “There’s obviously going to be rumors. That’s always been a thing, but I'm focused on just getting better, winning games.”

Green got off to a slow start to the season, which led to the rumors that have mostly been centered around a potential deal where Phoenix sends Green to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dejounte Murray, who requested a trade last week.

Green said he hasn't had any discussion with the Suns about the trade chatter, adding "there's nothing to talk about."

“I mean, I see a little bit (of the reports),” Green said. “This is people's jobs. They think they're doing something with the internet and feel like they got to post things like this. I’ve seen a couple of things, but I don't really care. I've already been traded once. I'm focused on getting better and winning games.”

Green has been able to silence some of the noise with some good performances over the last couple games, including recording 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in Phoenix's 21-point victory over the Kings.

Suns coach Jordan Ott spoke at length about Green taking steps to figure out his new role as the season goes on after the win.

"You can see his speed. Anytime he's in open court, anytime he gets downhill, that's what we need," Ott said (via Rankin). "We need paint pressure. We're a predominantly jump shooting team. Him and Miles (Bridges) provide some of that paint pressure, that downhill thrust that we need offensively. And defensively, he can create havoc. He showed it the other night in the 3rd quarter.

"We put him on (Darius) Acuff (Jr) tonight to start. His ability to move defensively can just create another element to it. We're gonna keep challenging him, keep integrating him with this group, because he didn't play a ton of minutes, especially in that regular season last year. So he's taking strides. We'll be right with them, helping them along the way. This is all pretty normal for early season, regular season and stuff, and we're excited that he has taken steps these last couple games."

Green and the Suns continue their five-game road trip on Friday against the Utah Jazz.