Kevin Durant Gets Message From Kyrie Irving Ahead of Rivalry Matchup

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving started the decade as teammates on the Brooklyn Nets. After failing to make a deep run in the playoffs together, Durant and Irving decided to go their separate ways in February of 2023.

Jumping to the present day, Durant and Irving are set to face each other in a divisional rivalry matchup between the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. The preseason opener is scheduled for later this week in Macao, with the two superstars gearing up under different circumstances.

In his first season with the Rockets, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games. Meanwhile, Irving was sidelined for the Mavericks while he rehabilitated from a season-ending ACL injury.

Although their drama-filled experience teaming together on the Nets adds an additional layer of competitiveness to the exhibition match, there do not seem to be any feelings of animosity between Durant and Irving.

In a video posted by the NBA’s official X page, Durant expressed that he’d like to add Irving’s ball-handling skills to his game. Irving responded by acknowledging there is a mutual respect between the two players.

“Shoutout to my brother KD man. All respect. It’s mutual… I love you brother. I wish that I could steal some things from you as well, but at the same time I love competing against you and showing you what I got. I know the feeling is mutual, so all respect.”

The mutual respect between KD & Kyrie 🥹🤝



The two stars face off in Macao for the NBA China Games 2026, Oct. 9 and Oct. 11 on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/gw6F5a5AY1 — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2026

Trade Rumors

While Irving has yet to team up with reigning Rookie of the Year award winner Cooper Flagg in regular season action, there is ongoing speculation that the 9-time All-Star could be traded prior to February's trade deadline. The Rockets were named as a top early trade destination.

Based on Houston’s situation at the point guard position, as well as his prior working relationship with Durant and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, Irving could be an ideal fit for the franchise.

Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over 50 games during the 2024-2025 season. He would likely be an offensive upgrade over Fred VanVleet, who is also set to return from an ACL injury and has shown a steady decrease in scoring volume since 2022.

Sixth Man of the Year candidate Reed Sheppard has made a strong case for a rotational promotion, though Irving’s latest production and veteran experience are better suited for a Rockets team with the pieces to have a breakthrough year.

Although there are no reports suggesting that Houston’s front office is pursuing a trade for Irving, he should be a trade target for the franchise based on the current situation in their backcourt. If playing alongside Durant, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun, Irving could be the missing ingredient to a deep playoff run.