Kyrie Irving Receives Injury Update Ahead of Rockets Preseason Opener

Later this week, the Houston Rockets will kick off preseason action against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2026 NBA China Games. Both teams arrived in Macao earlier today to prepare for the two-game series.

A top storyline heading into the divisional rivalry match is whether Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving will be making his return to Dallas’ rotation. Back in March of 2025, Irving suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him for the entirety of the 2025-2026 season.

As reported by Grant Afseth of Dallas Sports Journal, after confirmation from ANTA, Irving is cleared to play in the NBA China Games series with no restrictions. The shoe brand will be releasing the KAI 3 “Macao Hearts” and the KAIBRID “Macao Spades” later this week.

Although Irving is cleared for both exhibition matches, it is within reason to expect his minutes on the court to be limited. In either case, the 34-year-old guard will have the opportunity to make a first impression for next season after a lengthy recovery period.

Trade Rumors

While there are no reports suggesting that Houston’s front office is pursuing a trade for Irving, the Rockets have been named an early trade destination for the nine-time All-Star. He was also linked to the Miami Heat.

There are numerous reasons that the Rockets should keep tabs on Irving prior to February’s trade deadline. With Irving averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over 50 games for the 2024-2025 season, he could be the missing ingredient to a deep playoff run.

Starting with the strength of the team, Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun all have the potential to earn an All-Star selection in 2027. While Sengun and Thompson continue to raise their ceilings toward NBA stardom, Durant’s player option for the 2027-2028 season adds a sense of urgency for the team.

In a similar vein to Irving, Fred VanVleet’s return from a season-ending ACL injury is generally considered to be an upside. However, VanVleet, last averaging 14.1 points per game, is nearly five years removed from his last All-Star selection. Irving is a clear offensive upgrade in this regard.

With Rockets head coach Ime Udoka entering his fourth year in the role, there is a further sense of urgency for Houston's formidable roster to have its potential translated into results. Udoka has yet to coach the franchise past the first round of the playoffs.

Overall, there are many reasons why the Rockets should make a trade offer for Irving at some point during next season. The decision may ultimately be determined by Irving’s impact upon return and the pieces involved in negotiations.