What Kevin Durant Needs to Do for Rockets This Season

The Houston Rockets brought Kevin Durant in for one reason. They believe this team can win a championship. So what does Kevin Durant need to do for the Rockets this season? I’ll start with what he doesn’t need to do: he doesn’t need to score 30 points a night, and he doesn’t need to chase an MVP award. Durant will be 38 years old when the season starts, and at this stage of his career, he needs to be smart about his goals.

For me, a successful season from Durant is pretty straightforward. Play at least 65 games, help the Rockets secure a top-four seed in the Western Conference, be their closer when they need a bucket and, most importantly, get to the playoffs healthy.

If Houston gets that version of Durant, I'll take my chances with this roster in a seven-game series.

Get Durant to the Playoffs Healthy

Durant was very durable during the regular season last year, but unfortunately he was injured in the playoffs. I don’t expect him to play 78 games again, but if he can play at least 65 games, that would be solid.

I'm completely fine with Durant sitting out some games. He's 37 years old and has played a ton of basketball. There is no reason for Houston to run him into the ground trying to win a random game in January when the entire point of adding Durant was to have him available for the postseason.

At the same time, the Rockets can't load manage him through the entire regular season either.

Houston should be trying to finish in the top four in the West. Home-court advantage matters, especially when you have legitimate championship expectations, and Durant will have to play enough games to help them get there.

He Still Has to Be Houston's Closer

Durant was brought in as the Rockets' closer. The Rockets have young talent all over the roster, but when a game slows down in the fourth quarter and you desperately need someone to create a good shot, there shouldn't be much discussion about where the ball is going. Durant is still one of the best scorers in the entire NBA.

That's why you get a player like him. Houston doesn't need him to take every shot or dominate the basketball for four quarters; they have the depth around him to support him.

The Rockets Can't Make Durant Do Everything

This is probably the biggest thing for me; Houston has to help Durant. Getting Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams back healthy should make a difference because you're adding two veterans who understand their roles and don't need Durant to create everything. But this team's real ceiling might depend on what happens with Houston's younger players.

I want to see another leap from Amen Thompson. Jabari Smith Jr. needs to become more consistent offensively. And if Reed Sheppard can take another step and become a reliable scorer and shooter, suddenly Durant doesn't have to carry nearly as much of the offensive burden.

Durant can still give you those nights where he looks like one of the best scorers in basketball. We know that. But if the Rockets need him to do that every single night just to stay near the top of the West, something has probably gone wrong.