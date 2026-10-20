Kevin Durant Pushes Back on Rockets’ Underdog Status

With the All-Star-caliber trio of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson, as well as impactful role players like Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr., there are high expectations for the Houston Rockets to elevate their profile as serious title contenders.

Despite the talent on its roster, the Rockets’ core has yet to turn its potential into team success. Houston finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season, suggesting that the franchise could be seen as an underdog for a significant chunk of its upcoming matches.

As captured by Rockets Wire’s Ben DuBose, Durant dismissed feelings that the Rockets are underdogs this season.

“In the scouting report, other teams are not talking about us like that. They respect us. They respect the game enough to prepare for us the right way. The fans might think of us as a different team after week one. After week two, who knows? I’m just focused on our identity and I know the opposing team is going to be ready for us.”

Kevin Durant, asked if he feels the Rockets are underdogs this season:



“Who cares? Underdogs by who?”



“Other teams aren’t talking about us like that.”



“The fans might think of us as a different team after Week 1, so I can’t focus on that. I’m just focused on our identity.” pic.twitter.com/wb6PjXE9GT — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) October 20, 2026

Shifting Perspective

The top contenders in the Western Conference are expected to remain the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs and Thunder are both led by MVP candidates, eclipsed the 60-win mark last season, and faced off against each other in the Western Conference Finals.

In terms of what the Rockets will need to compete against the best in the NBA, the return of VanVleet is anticipated to bring a sense of veteran leadership back to Houston’s backcourt. The 32-year-old guard was sidelined for the entirety of last season due to an ACL injury.

Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) attempt to get control of the ball during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are also hopes that Sengun, coming off a second consecutive All-Star selection, and Thompson, who earned a top-10 finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting, will continue to raise their respective ceilings. An improvement in mid- and deep-range shooting from both players would add another layer to Houston’s offensive arsenal.

Coming off an average of 26.0 points per game over 78 games, Durant needs to maintain his longevity at 38 years old. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka could slightly decrease his minutes, though the 16-time All-Star has yet to show any signs of slowing down.

Overall, the Rockets have the pieces to make a major impact throughout the coming months. With VanVleet added back to the team’s core, there is a greater sense of optimism heading into late October.