Kevin Durant Responds to Victor Wembanyama’s Criticism of NBA Gambling Endorsements

Rockets star and FanDuel endorser Kevin Durant had little to say in response to Victor Wembanyama’s criticism of NBA players who endorse gambling sites.

“That’s Wemby,” Durant told reporters Friday. “He’s gonna do what he does. That has nothing to do with me. I don’t really think about that question at all. It’s not really on my mind as much as his.”

Wembanyama told reporters Thursday that he will “never” promote a gambling site.

“I think it’s very sad to see some players promote it,” Wembanyama said. “Everybody does whatever they want, but without me.”

Boardroom, the business and media company founded by Durant and his manager, Rich Kleiman, signed a multiyear deal with FanDuel in 2022. Durant signed a personal deal with the gambling site two years later. Durant picked NFL games on Kay Adams’ show in 2024, and FanDuel posted those picks.

Durant is one of a number of NBA players who endorse gambling websites, including LeBron James (DraftKings and Polymarket), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Kalshi) and Nikola Jokic (SuperBet).

Wembanyama said he only wanted to endorse products that “have a good impact, have a good influence with who I can share messages and values.” Durant said he did not think about the moral impact of promoting gambling when he signed his deal with FanDuel.

“Everybody’s gonna do what they want to do out here,” Durant said.

Wemby said he'd never promote a gambling company and said it was "sad" to see other players do so. Kevin Durant, partnered with FanDuel, responded Friday. pic.twitter.com/KxNgpZW56W — Varun Shankar (@ByVarunShankar) October 2, 2026

The NBA’s relationship with gambling has become increasingly complicated as sports betting has grown into a significant part of the league’s business. The league has official partnerships with major gambling companies, while players and other NBA personnel have been involved in several high-profile gambling cases.

In 2024, the league banned Jontay Porter for life after finding that he disclosed confidential health information to bettors, limited his participation in games to influence bets and bet on NBA games himself.

Last year, federal prosecutors charged Terry Rozier and Damon Jones in an alleged scheme involving confidential injury and lineup information. In June, prosecutors charged Malik Beasley with allegedly accepting bribes to manipulate his performance in games so others could profit from bets.

The NBA’s most infamous gambling scandal came in 2007, when former referee Tim Donaghy pleaded guilty to an illegal betting scheme involving games he officiated. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Against that backdrop, Wembanyama’s decision to draw a line between himself and gambling endorsements puts him at odds with some of the league’s biggest stars, including Durant.