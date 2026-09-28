Can Kevin Durant Match LeBron James’ Career Longevity?

Nearing two decades in the NBA, Kevin Durant is still considered to be one of the league’s elite scorers. He scored 2,026 total points last season, finishing behind only Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jaylen Brown. This figure set a record for the most points scored by a 37-year-old player in a single season.

Looking toward next season, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, at 1,846 points, holds the record for the most points scored by a 38-year-old in a single season. If Durant can maintain his 26.0 points per game average, there’s a strong chance the 16-time All-Star will continue to redefine what an aging star is capable of.

The greatest example of longevity in professional basketball can be credited to the 41-year-old LeBron James. The 22-time All-Star signed a two-year, $7.9 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in July.

Despite his scoring volume, there is a perception within some NBA front offices that Durant is no longer a high-commodity on the trade market. His age can be considered one of the main factors for this dip in value, though his current production suggests that he could be in the NBA for years to come.

What To Expect

Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season. He finished in the top 10 in Clutch Player of the Year voting and earned All-NBA Second Team selection.

Durant was sidelined for the majority of Houston’s first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, though he missed only four games during the regular season. His availability has generally remained consistent, as he has averaged 71.6 regular-season appearances over the past three years.

In comparison to younger stars that have been on a load management protocol, such as Joel Embiid and Zion Williamson, Durant’s time spent on the court is an anomaly for his age. He played 36.4 minutes per game last season, the third-most behind only Tyrese Maxey and Amen Thompson.

During Rockets training camp, Durant expressed that he does not have a desire to take on less playing time. Regardless of Rockets head coach Ime Udoka’s minute allocation for next season, Durant has a player option for the 2027-2028 season that gives him the flexibility to choose his ideal playing situation.

Overall, there are no major barriers standing in the way of Durant’s career at the moment. His production remains consistent with that of a franchise star, suggesting that James’s longevity could serve as a realistic model for his own career trajectory.