Kevin Durant Reveals Major Goal for After NBA Retirement

At 37 years old, Kevin Durant is still one of the top players in the NBA. In his debut season with the Houston Rockets, Durant averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games. He was named to the All-NBA Second Team.

The Rockets were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers, but Durant was sidelined for the majority of the series. His durability was exceptional otherwise.

Though the 16-time All-Star is expected to be a focal part of the Rockets next season, he has already started to think about his post-retirement goals. In an interview with Boardroom, Durant revealed that he would like to serve as the general manager of the United States men’s national team during a future Olympics.

“Every day, I think about new things that I want to do. One of my main goals is to be the GM of Team USA, for one of these Olympics one of these years.”

Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill is the current general manager for Team USA. His job responsibilities include assembling rosters, selecting coaches, and overseeing other basketball operations.

Mar. 30, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward (35) Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns forward Grant Hill at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team USA Legend

While Durant is a Hall of Fame talent based on his NBA resume alone, which includes two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, six All-NBA First Team selections, four league scoring titles, and an MVP award, the Rockets forward is one of the most prolific players in the United States national team’s basketball program.

Durant has won four Olympic gold medals as part of the team and is the leading scorer in Team USA’s Olympic basketball history. He also holds the national team’s Olympic records for most rebounds, field goals made, and three-point field goals made.

For his efforts, Durant has been named the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year a record three times. The other multi-time winners include Michael Jordan, Alonzo Mourning, and Carmelo Anthony.

The next edition of the Olympic Games is set to be hosted by Los Angeles in 2028. With Durant hovering around 39 years old by the time of the event, there are ongoing questions about whether the veteran will be recruited for one last appearance.

Overall, based on his history with the program, Durant would be a strong candidate to become the next general manager for Team USA. A fifth Olympic appearance would add even more fuel to a blazing fire.