3 Early NBA Destinations for Kevin Durant in 2027

At 37 years old, Kevin Durant is still considered to be one of the top players in the NBA. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season, earning All-NBA Second Team honors.

While Durant has continued to show a level of longevity similar to LeBron James, the 16-time All-Star shortens his championship window with each passing year. He has not made a conference finals appearance since 2019, adding a sense of urgency to find an ideal playing destination.

Durant has a player option for the 2027-2028 season, meaning that he can either accept a $46.1 million salary with the Houston Rockets or become an unrestricted free agent. Another quick playoff exit could give Durant cold feet on a third season in Houston.

Although it’s early to forecast, there are multiple NBA franchises that could be in the running to land Durant’s services for 2027. Three playing destinations stand out as an ideal fit.

1. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers will be looking to remain competitive following the fallout from the Kawhi Leonard investigation. The NBA’s punishments for Los Angeles included the loss of five future first-round draft picks, significantly impacting the long-term development of the franchise.

Brandon Ingram and Darius Garland are the team’s top players at the moment, though there will likely need to be more front office decisions made before Los Angeles is ready to climb back into the playoff picture.

If this proves to be the case, the Clippers, more so than other franchises, have the cap space available to pitch an experimental core with Durant at the center. If Los Angeles’ front office isn’t willing to think outside the box, the team risks a long rebuilding period.

February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors and forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns look on in the game against Chuck’s Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2. Golden State Warriors

Durant won two NBA championships during his three-year stint with the Warriors. He would fit into Golden State’s win-now approach, which has included acquiring notable veterans to fill the core.

With Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green all potentially becoming free agents this summer, the Warriors could have significant financial flexibility heading into 2027. There are various options that could lead to Durant’s reunion in Golden State, though Butler’s departure would be the clearest path.

Although Durant dealt with injuries during the playoffs, his offensive prowess and consistency worked as a key component to Houston’s latest regular season success. In this sense, a return to Golden State, potentially teaming with Curry and Green, could translate beyond nostalgic novelty.

3. Houston Rockets

Considering the recent strides of development made by two-time All-Star Alperen Sengun and Defensive Player of the Year contender Amen Thompson, as well as the return of Fred VanVleet, the Rockets have a high upside heading into next season.

The Rockets are coming off a second consecutive 50+ win year, indicating that momentum is pushing forward rather than toward a rebuild. There is a strong chance that Houston will finish in the upper half of the Western Conference standings, though their playoff ceiling is still unknown.

While Durant has the option to test out free agency in 2027, the reality is that there are few title-ready NBA teams with enough cap space to sign the six-foot-eleven forward. Based on the current landscape of the league, if Durant stays in Houston past February’s trade deadline, the Rockets remain one of the strongest choices to continue his playing career.