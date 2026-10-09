Kevin Durant Sends Strong Message After Rockets' Win in China

The Houston Rockets played their first preseason game in China and crushed the Dallas Mavericks 135-117. The Rockets looked really good and there were plenty of positives to take away from the game.

Chinese fans were super excited to see a live NBA game, and Kevin Durant's reaction to them was one of the night's more interesting moments.

Durant finished with 15 points, two assists and one block in 23 minutes, shooting 7-of-12 from the field and making his only three-point attempt. He looked comfortable offensively, which is exactly what you want to see from a player Houston will rely on heavily this season.

What stood out to me wasn't necessarily Durant's solid performance. It was the reception he got from the crowd and what he said afterward about how much he appreciated the fans in China.

Durant Gets a Different Kind of Appreciation in China

When you've been in the NBA as long as Durant has, I imagine few things surprise you anymore. He's played in some of the biggest games in basketball, won championships, and established himself as one of the greatest scorers we've ever seen.

On Friday night, hearing an arena full of fans in China chanting MVP clearly meant something to him, and I thought his response afterward gave us an interesting perspective on how players view the appreciation they receive throughout their careers.

Kevin Durant on getting MVP chants from the China crowd:



"It felt incredible. I mean, sometimes back at home, we play so many games in front of the same people, sometimes they take us for granted a little bit. When you come out here and you get the appreciation and respect that… pic.twitter.com/WLR17xqeai — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 9, 2026

"It felt incredible. I mean, sometimes back at home, we play so many games in front of the same people, sometimes they take us for granted a little bit," Durant said.

"When you come out here and you get the appreciation and respect that you've earned as players that make it this far is pretty cool man."

I actually think Durant makes a fair point here because NBA fans in the United States have gotten so used to watching him that we sometimes forget just how special of a player he is. We've watched him put up 25 or 30 points so many times that it almost feels normal, even though very few players in basketball history have been able to score the way he does.

For fans overseas, especially those who rarely get the opportunity to see NBA stars in person, watching Durant play is a completely different experience. They aren't taking those moments for granted, and you could see how excited they were just to have him on the floor.

Durant went on to explain what he loves about the passion of international basketball fans.

"They don't get away from the excitement that they have around sports. They're not shy to express that, and I love that. That's who we truly are in our souls is real fans of the game. So to see them express that is incredible."

Durant Gives Rockets Fans Plenty to Like in Preseason Debut

Looking at the actual game, I thought Durant played exactly the way Houston needs him to play this season, and what I liked most was that he didn't have to force anything offensively to make an impact.

He scored his 15 points on 12 shots, looked comfortable getting to his spots, and didn't need the Rockets to run every possession through him.

I've said before that I believe Durant is still Houston's best player, and nothing about his age changes that. He's still one of the most difficult players in the league to defend because of his combination of size, shooting, and ability to score from practically anywhere on the floor.

Houston Has a Chance to Be Special This Season

The Rockets have legitimate championship expectations this season, and I think those expectations are fair given the talent on their roster.

Durant gives them what they need: a proven offensive superstar who can get them a basket when possessions break down, especially late in games when defenses tighten up and easy scoring opportunities get harder to find.

Still, the Rockets couldn't have asked for a much better start to their trip to China, and seeing Durant play efficiently while the team puts up 135 points is certainly encouraging.