London Fan Mistaken for Kevin Durant Burner

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant’s complicated history with social media produced another viral moment this week, and this time Durant had nothing to do with it.

On Nov. 5, X user Drew, who posts as @ThunderHusky17, quote-tweeted a reply from another user and declared, “Found Kevin’s new burner.” The post took off quickly, passing 412,000 views within hours as fans debated whether the account could really belong to the Houston Rockets star.

It could not. The man behind the account says he is just a regular fan who happens to like Durant.

The Reply That Started It

The exchange began in a thread involving Oklahoma City Thunder fans and Thunder podcaster Nick Stoeckel. An account named UKD, posting as @Kfo1234567, jumped in to defend Durant against critics.

“What has he said that’s untrue or u disagree with cus I’ve seen Russ say that team wasn’t good enough either??” UKD wrote. “So your mad because a pro athlete said his front office made bad decisions (trading harden for basically nothing)???”

The defensive tone, the frequent question marks and the focus on Oklahoma City’s front office were enough for Drew to make the joke. To many Thunder fans, it sounded just like Durant arguing on his own behalf.

Why the Joke Landed

The burner jab works because Durant has been here before. In 2017, while with the Golden State Warriors, Durant appeared to accidentally post criticism of the Thunder and coach Billy Donovan from his main account while writing about himself in the third person. He later acknowledged the posts and apologized, and the moment became one of the most memorable social media slip-ups in NBA history.

The theory resurfaced in February 2026, when fans linked Durant to another anonymous account during All-Star weekend. Durant brushed off the questions after a Rockets practice, telling reporters, “I know you’ve gotta ask these questions, but I’m not going to get into Twitter nonsense.”

So whenever an account defends Durant with unusual passion, especially against Thunder fans, the burner jokes write themselves.

Just a Dude From London

UKD took the attention in stride. Several hours after Drew’s post went viral, he responded with good humor.

“Bro I’m crying I’m just a dude from London that rates kd just got back from work too,” he wrote. “100 new followers appreciate the love though.”

For a fan who simply wanted to argue basketball, the accusation turned into an unexpected boost. Instead of getting defensive, he leaned into the moment and thanked the people who followed him.

Bro I’m crying I’m just a dude from London that rates kd 😂just got back from work too 100 new followers 😭appreciate the love though — UKD (@Kfo1234567) November 5, 2026

The Harden Debate Never Ends

Underneath the joke is a real argument that still divides basketball fans. Oklahoma City traded James Harden to Houston in October 2012, months after the Thunder reached the NBA Finals with Durant, Russell Westbrook and Harden. Harden went on to become an MVP, and the young core never played in another Finals together.

Durant has spoken about the trade himself. On the Mind the Game podcast in 2025, he said the team “exceeded expectations” in 2011-12 and suggested the organization was not ready for that much success so quickly. “We sped up the timeline, all of us,” he said.

Thunder fans, now celebrating a championship-era team built by the same front office, have little patience for that criticism. Durant supporters argue he is simply telling the truth about what happened. The online back-and-forth between those two groups is how a London fan ended up on hundreds of thousands of timelines.

A Familiar Internet Cycle

The episode is a reminder of how quickly sports social media can turn an ordinary fan into a punchline. One sharp reply and a well-timed joke were enough to spark a wave of speculation.

In this case, the story ended well. Drew got his viral moment, Thunder fans got another laugh at Durant’s expense, and UKD walked away with 100 new followers. As for Durant, he was not involved at all, though his past ensures the burner jokes will keep coming.