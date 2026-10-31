The Rockets star took responsibility for the misses that kept Houston from pulling away, and he wasted no time looking ahead to a back-to-back against Oklahoma City.

Kevin Durant has seen just about everything in his long career, so he did not need long to put a narrow loss to the Dallas Mavericks into perspective. Houston had chances to take control of the latest chapter in the Texas rivalry, and Durant was the first to admit he left some of them on the floor. Just over a week after the Rockets handled Dallas in the season opener, the Mavericks returned the favor in a game that stayed tight until the final possessions.

Missed Chances to Break It Open

For Durant, the game turned on a few possessions where Houston could have created real separation. The looks were there. The shots simply did not fall.

“I think we got a lot of good looks. We could have blown the game open, and we missed two or three, and I missed one, wide-open looks to go up 12, 13 points. That would have changed the landscape of the game, but that’s just how basketball is. You’re not going to make them all the time," said Durant.

It was a telling admission from one of the most efficient scorers the league has ever produced. Durant did not blame the officiating, the schedule or his teammates. He pointed at himself, and later in the night he repeated the point: “I just feel like I missed too many shots.”

Credit Where It’s Due to Dallas

Durant was equally quick to praise the Mavericks, who never let the moment get away from them even after Houston erased an early deficit and carried the lead into halftime.

“You’ve got to give Dallas credit. They played a poised game all the way through. They were up early, we took the lead back, got it to half, and they just kept running. It was one of those old-fashioned slugfests. You’ve got to respect both teams for coming out here with that energy.”

The finish belonged to Dallas. A string of difficult makes down the stretch, capped by a spinning, fading jumper, sealed it. Durant, who has buried more than his share of those shots, recognized it for what it was. “You’ve just got to tip your hat to great players,” he said. “Spin, fade, jumper. It was a tough shot.”

Oct 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates after being fouled on a made basket for a three point play against the Houston Rockets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense: Tough Shots and a Few Open Doors

Houston’s identity under Ime Udoka is built on defense, and Durant acknowledged the Rockets were not perfect on that end. Dallas made contested shots, but Houston also gave up some cleaner looks than it would like.

“They hit some tough ones tonight, and we also gave them some openings too, so that mixture was good for them. But I still like our principles, the stuff we’ve been preaching all year.”

That last line matters. Early in a season, one loss can tempt a team to second-guess its approach. Durant made it clear the Rockets are not about to abandon the foundation they have spent months building.

Oct 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No Time to Dwell: Thunder Up Next

The schedule offers little room for reflection. Houston turns around immediately for the second night of a back-to-back against Oklahoma City, and Durant sounded like someone who welcomed the quick reset.

“We care about every game. We want to win every game. It means a lot to us. It’s good when you take an L that you can quickly bounce back and try to right your wrongs the next night. That’s the great part about the NBA, it takes the sting out of the loss a little bit when you’ve got another one coming up.”

He also made sure not to underestimate the defending champions, even shorthanded. “They’re banged up a lot, but they still play with that identity and that championship culture,” Durant said. “It’s going to be another tough test for us.”

The Takeaway

Durant’s message was simple: the process was sound, the execution was not quite there, and the fix starts tomorrow. If a few of those open looks drop against Oklahoma City, Houston will have a chance to turn a frustrating night into a quick footnote. As Durant put it, he is already moving on from this one.