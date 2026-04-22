Mock Draft: Rockets Nab Elite Rim-Protecting Big Man in the Second Round

The Houston Rockets find themselves down in an 0-2 hole against the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round of the playoffs. The Rockets were eyeing this matchup, due to their advantage of athleticism and youth, not to mention the fact that the Lakers aren’t exactly known for their defensive brilliance.

The matchup figured to be the easiest path for the Rockets to get past the first round of the playoffs, when considering the injuries to both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves – the Lakers’ two leading scorers and best players.

That’s not a disrespect to LeBron James, who gashed the Rockets for 28 points in Game 2 and is averaging 23.5 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds through two games in the series. But this is the 41-year-old iteration of James. He’s well past his prime.

The Rockets have looked unprepared and even undermanned, although they can’t use that excuse against this Lakers team. Well, they can, but the Lakers could too and injuries haven’t stopped them one iota.

The Rockets are two losses away from the start of their offseason. One of the biggest tools that the Rockets have used to build their team has been the NBA Draft. They stockpiled their roster with young talent by way of the draft, including Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson (and Jalen Green, who was used to acquire Kevin Durant).

In the latest mock draft, the Rockets walk away with an elite rim-protector and shot-blocking big man, drafting Ugonna Onyenso in the second round, with the 52nd pick. Onyenso has a great blend of size, with his 7-foot frame and stature, and shot-blocking ability.

To the latter attribute, the Nigerian big man nabbed 21 blocks in three days during the tournament for Virginia. He also holds the record for most blocks in Kentucky’s Rupp Arena, with 10 blocks, amassed against Ole Miss during his sophomore season (when he played alongside Rockets sharpshooting guard Reed Sheppard at Kentucky).

He's one of the best shot blockers in the country (if not the best). He even said as much.

“I'm one of the best shot blockers in the country. Come on now. I'm not trying to be cocky, but you know … I take pride in my defense. I am more confident defensively than I am offensively.”

When Virginia played against Duke, Onyenso made life difficult for the Boozer twins. Onyenso blocked four of Cameron Boozer’s shots, and played a large part in him going 3-of-17. He also blocked two of Cayden Boozer’s shots.

He’s also an underrated finisher around the rim and has the ability to knock down the occasional three (although he’s still a work in progress in that area). The Rockets would be getting a steal if he fell to them in the second round.