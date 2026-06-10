Mock Trade: Rockets Land Kyrie Irving in Deal with In-state Rival

The 2025-26 iteration of the Houston Rockets had major deficits on the offensive end of the floor. Which seems preposterous to think about, especially when considering that the Rockets ranked eighth in offensive rating.

With no table-setting guard, as Fred VanVleet missed the entire season due to an ACL injury suffered in the preseason (team minicamp, to be more specific). Not only did the Rockets miss VanVleet from a playmaking perspective, they also missed his propensity for taking outside shots at volume.

In each of VanVleet's first two seasons with the Rockets, he took at or around eight outside shots per game. In last year's postseason series against the Golden State Warriors, the 2019 NBA champion upped that number to nine outside attempts per contest.

This past season, Houston ranked 28th in outside attempts (31.5 attempts) and 25th in 3-point makes (11.5 threes made). Houston faced a serious devoid of three-point shot-takers.

And playmaking guards. The team will need to address that void this offseason.

One name that we've seen linked to the Rockets is Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. Which makes sense, as Irving has a pre-existing relationship with both Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Rockets All-NBA star forward Kevin Durant, from their days with the Brooklyn Nets.

One mock trade sends Irving to Houston, addressing their lack of scoring, albeit with an interesting caveat. The framework of the deal is below.

Rockets get: Kyrie Irving

Mavericks get: Dorian Finney-Smith, Fred VanVleet, future protected first-round draft pick (either in 2029 or 2031)

This deal comes by way of Brandon Robinson (also known as Scoop B), who first broke the news of Houston’s interest in Irving.

Robinson explained the calculus of the trade.

It is no secret that Irving and Kevin Durant shared a deep desire to be teammates again following their highly publicized departure from the Brooklyn Nets. In fact, there was a strong belief at various points that the two superstars could pull off a reunion in Dallas last offseason."

Robinson continued.

"Reuniting the tandem in Houston would instantly vault the Rockets into the upper echelon of true title contenders."

According to Robinson, such a deal would be a win for both sides.

"This structure gives Dallas an immediate, high-IQ floor general in VanVleet and a familiar, reliable defensive piece in Finney-Smith, while giving Houston their definitive closing backcourt to pair alongside Durant."

There are a few things to note here about Robinson's deal. Although the trade works financially, it would be contingent on VanVleet picking up his player option for 2026-27.

Would he do that, to help Houston ship him off elsewhere? To a rebuilding team, at that?

Also, the Rockets would likely prefer to part with their 2031 first-round pick, as they have their own pick that year. In 2029, they'll get the best two between Brooklyn, Dallas and their own -- which they'd likely want to hold onto, given the choice.