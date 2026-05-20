Houston Rockets Free Agency: Biggest Storylines to Watch

This is going to be a busy offseason for the Houston Rockets, who will have multiple enormous tasks to complete or at least engage with in order to formulate a roster good enough to contend for a championship next season. Because that's the ultimate goal, and this past season, the team wasn't good enough to do that.

The Rockets suffered a first-round exit for the second straight year, leaving the organization with more questions than answers. While the NBA Draft is the first task on the list, free agency isn't long after, and Houston has much more to worry about in July. Here are three storylines to watch within the organization in NBA free agency:

Tari Eason Enters Restricted Free Agency

Eason's restricted free agency has been looming over the community's head since he and Houston failed to agree to an extension before the start of this season. This year was one that started incredibly for the 6-foot-8 wing, but rough shooting nights led to final averages of 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game on 42-36-78 shooting splits.

That still warrants big money considering his role within the rotation. It's not hard to tell what Eason can bring to any team, as he's one of the better 3&D players in the NBA. Thus, if the Rockets don't match any offer he receives in free agency, there are multiple suitors who could come calling.

Amen Thompson's Looming Extension

This might be the Rockets' biggest worry, but it's tied to next year's free agency. Thompson has quickly become one of Houston's most valuable players after taking his game to new heights this past season. He was tasked with playing multiple positions and averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The 23-year-old's defense can't be talked about enough, but his offense was displayed in an increased role, able to score at a high rate inside the arc while playmake as a facilitator.

Thompson is eligible for a max contract extension, but recent reports suggest the Rockets might not hand him the check. If they can't agree to a new deal, the 6-foot-7 wing would be in Eason's position next year, hitting restricted free agency, and it's safe to say that a wide range of teams would show heavy interest.

Fred VanVleet's Potential Contract Restructure

VanVleet's $25 million player option is a hefty price to pay, but the Rockets managed to restructure a much larger contract last season. This year, that same instance could occur.

The Athletic recently stated that both sides could rearrange the veteran point guard's deal once again, which would give Houston so much more flexibility.

Does VanVleet's ACL injury make him more prone to picking up that option, or is there a mutual understanding that a smaller contract gives the Rockets a better shot at title contention by re-signing or bringing in more pieces?