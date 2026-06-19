NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Land Center from Eastern Conference

The Houston Rockets haven't necessarily been stockpiling trade assets for the last few seasons, but they can certainly cash in on some value. They're in the market to improve with a 37-year-old Kevin Durant at the helm, and a few positions need a boost.

Houston needs the most help at point guard, but the center position could also use depth. Alperen Sengun has come into his own as an All-Star, but he alternated between the four and five alongside Steven Adams, who missed the last few months due to ankle surgery. Off the bench, Clint Capela didn't prove to be a legitimate backup.

Enter the Brooklyn Nets, who, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, are open to moving some of their veterans for the right price. One player to watch is Nic Claxton, who averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career in Brooklyn, but deserves a change of scenery given his talents as a rebounding shot-blocker. Houston can offer a solid package that would bring a great complementary piece to Sengun.

Houston Rockets receive: Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets receive: Clint Capela, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2027 first-round pick (swap return), 2028 first-round pick (top-eight protected)

In this mock trade, it feels like the Rockets would be giving up a lot, but in reality, it's a bet that could pay dividends down the road.

First, Capela turned out to be a disappointing signing for Houston, only able to contribute in spurts and lacking any real impact in crucial games. The Rockets would be shipping him off for a younger, more versatile big man with greater impact in the paint.

Many label Finney-Smith's contract as the worst signing of the 2025 offseason, and in this mock deal, the Rockets would give up that to a team that can absorb it.

As for the draft picks, Brooklyn would be getting its 2027 pick swap lifted. It could be valuable to the Rockets, but with the new lottery rules affecting teams in the basement of the league negatively, the selection isn't as valuable at the moment. Even with the Nets exploring opportunities to compete in 2027, it's worth Houston lifting that protection for a win-now player.

On top of that, the Rockets would give up a 2028 first-round pick, but it would be protected to the point where if Brooklyn ends up landing outside of that range, it wouldn't be a major loss for a playoff team.

Overall, this trade gives the Nets draft compensation for the future, while the Rockets take a low-risk bet and shed some unnecessary salary.