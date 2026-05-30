NBA's Anti-Tanking Draft Lottery Rules Couldn't Come at a Better Time for Rockets

The NBA's new anti-tanking rules have been all the buzz right now outside of the playoffs. For the 27 other teams not competing, this is a major headline to watch, regardless of who is rebuilding and who isn't.

The Houston Rockets are no longer in the basement of the league. They were masterful in drafting talent and putting in a new system to get back to the postseason. The Rockets officially shifted into a win-now mentality by trading for Kevin Durant.

However, Houston could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the new draft rules, starting next season.

Houston owns seven picks between 2027 and 2032, but that first year of the anti-tanking era could be huge for its future. The Rockets have swap rights with the Brooklyn Nets for their first-round pick, while they also own the Phoenix Suns' selection.

Under the new rules, fringe postseason teams have better odds at the No. 1 overall pick, with the three worst records being punished. Given this and Houston's swap rights, the Nets are more inclined to compete for the Play-In Tournament in 2027, while the Suns are already in that early race.

Hypothetically, if Brooklyn finished around 11th or 12th in the Eastern Conference, it would likely have a 73% chance at the top 10, 39% chance at the top five and 24% chance at the top three. Those are pretty good odds to land a marquee prospect.

Meanwhile, if Phoenix is once again a Play-In or late playoff team, it would have anywhere between 2.7% and 5.4% chance at the No. 1 pick, which is vastly improved from the previous format. But all of this benefits the Rockets, who own those selections.

It's not ridiculous to include Houston as a legitimate landing spot for two top-10 picks in the 2027 NBA Draft. At the very least, the Rockets have a good chance at one of those landing within the top five.

So with that in mind, where does Houston go from here? Those draft picks just became a whole lot more valuable amid trade rumors. The Rockets could use that capital as leverage to land a star on the market, as the draft picks have improved odds of becoming the centerpiece of a franchise.

The revised lottery couldn't come at a better time for Houston. The Rockets have the opportunity to get even better and enter the title conversation, all while having the insurance to draft youth if things go south.