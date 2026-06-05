NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Land Championship Role Player from OKC Thunder

After a shocking Western Conference Finals exit, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take a slight pivot in their offseason plans. They were projected to be back-to-back champions, winning with the same roster and forming the next NBA dynasty. But Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs create a new problem for them and the rest of the league.

Oklahoma City will enter the offseason trying to figure out how to take down Wembanyama and the Spurs, but it'll have to do so with the dreaded apron levels in mind. Teams, no matter where they are on the league's hierarchy, have to operate with that in mind, because spending too much money imposes heavy restrictions on roster building and the overall future of the franchise.

So Oklahoma City will have to cut key assets. Who's most likely to depart? The two players to watch this summer are Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins. Joe was one of the prominent sharpshooters on the 2025 title team, as was Wiggins. However, their playoff minutes nearly evaporated this year.

The two guards are expected to be moved to shed salary, and several teams could use their services, one of which is the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets are in the market for backcourt depth after the absence of a point guard derailed their season. Houston ranked 27th in turnover percentage and 21st in assists per game with Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) on the sidelines. Year one of the Kevin Durant era saw them go out in the first round for the second season in a row.

Wiggins would be the perfect two-guard to bring in and improve Ime Udoka's offense. If a blockbuster move isn't in the cards this offseason, strengthening the depth should be, and he does that.

Last season, the 27-year-old averaged 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 49-38-83 shooting splits across 76 games en route to a title. The Rockets have the pieces to acquire Wiggins without hindering their core and sacrificing their core, evident in the following mock trade:

Houston Rockets receive: Aaron Wiggins

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: Clint Capela, two second-round picks

In this deal, the Thunder would cut $2 million off their books for the 2026-27 season, but they would also put themselves in a position to cut salary sooner rather than later. Capela's contract expires in 2028, while Wiggins has a team option for more money that carries into 2029.

It may be worth it for Oklahoma City to cut some salary for Capela and draft capital. In the long run, this puts the organization in a better position in comparison to the second apron.

The Thunder also need frontcourt help after Chet Holmgren's underwhelming playoff run. He's a great interior defender, but adding Capela would practically keep him at power forward, with Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams able to manage the load inside. Capela would also be a veteran presence in the locker room.

Meanwhile, the Rockets would acquire a true two-way threat off the bench. Wiggins' minutes dwindled toward the end of the season, but that's only due to the Thunder's excess depth. He'd be an immediate threat for Houston as a floor spacer and perimeter defender. The Rockets need guards, and Wiggins fits the mold.