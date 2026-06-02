Rockets Should Target Key OKC Thunder Players This NBA Offseason

As quickly as the Oklahoma City Thunder were labeled as the NBA's next great dynasty, they fell short just as fast. All throughout this season, the only team that found an answer for them ended them altogether.

The San Antonio Spurs eliminated the Thunder in a thrilling Western Conference Finals, and right now, no one has an answer for Victor Wembanyama. But zoning in on Oklahoma City, the organization will have to make some changes this summer if the goal to compete years into the future.

Yes, the Thunder still have a lucrative stash of draft picks to keep the talent pool flowing, but they're no longer able to keep the entire roster together with contract extensions kicking in and key players set to hit free agency. Changes will have to be made.

So Oklahoma City will have to cut key assets. Who's most likely to depart? The two players to watch this summer are Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins. Joe was one of the prominent sharpshooters on the 2025 title team, as was Wiggins. However, their playoff minutes nearly evaporated this year.

The two guards are expected to be moved to shed salary, and several teams could use their services, one of which is the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets are in the market for backcourt depth after the absence of a point guard derailed their season. Houston ranked 27th in turnover percentage and 21st in assists per game with Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) on the sidelines. Year one of the Kevin Durant era saw them go out in the first round for the second season in a row.

The Rockets need a point guard, but they should also be just as desperate for perimeter shooting. They finished the season 25th in three-pointers made per game, and it was evident that opponents weren't afraid to leave players open, outside of Durant and Reed Sheppard.

Joe or Wiggins would be the perfect two-guard to bring in and improve Ime Udoka's offense. If a blockbuster move isn't in the cards this offseason, strengthening the depth should be, and either of the two does just that.

The Thunder didn't make use of Joe and Wiggins, but the Rockets would immediately make them key rotational pieces. With so much uncertainty regarding Tari Eason's restricted free agency, Houston could find a legitimate replacement on the wing and keep the Rockets near the top of the Western Conference.