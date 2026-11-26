Kevin Durant has been spending his downtime in Leonida.

The Houston Rockets star, one of the NBA’s most vocal gamers, opened up about Grand Theft Auto VI in a short interview with Boardroom’s social media team on Wednesday. His verdict? The game has more than lived up to the hype.

KD weighs in on GTA VI 🎮 pic.twitter.com/xODlJWrAFg — Boardroom (@boardroom) November 25, 2026

Kevin Durant’s first impression of GTA 6

Durant made it clear he has been glued to the controller since Rockstar Games released GTA 6 on Nov. 19.

“My first impression, I don’t have a word to describe it. It’s just amazing,” Durant told Boardroom.

He described the game as an entire ecosystem that each player has to explore on their own, and said he has been on edge the whole time he’s been playing.

Durant has been moving quickly, too. He said he had already reached the game’s third chapter, something he joked shows just how locked in he has been.

Rockets schedule gave Durant time for GTA 6

The timing worked out perfectly for Durant. After a road trip, the Rockets had two days off between games, and he used that break to dive into Vice City.

He also said he has been sharing the experience with friends in a group chat, with everyone going through the game together after years of waiting for its release.

Kevin Durant’s GTA 6 storyline

Durant was asked what his story would look like if Rockstar created a character based on him.

His answer: a character moving from city to city, trying to make money, figuring it out and having a good time along the way.

Durant said he believes many people secretly want to live that kind of life, or at least see it portrayed in a game or on TV.

“You want to be that badass a little bit,” he said.

Why NBA players would thrive in GTA 6

Durant also weighed in on what would happen if NBA players were dropped into the world of GTA 6.

“I think every NBA player would cause chaos if they was in that environment,” he said.

He explained that NBA players are used to adapting, grinding and figuring things out every day. With millions of people playing GTA around the world, he said a basketball player in that world would be part of the 1%, and that mentality would help them survive.

Durant also had high praise for Lucia Caminos, the game’s female co-protagonist, calling her “crazy” in the best way and saying fans love the character.

NBA players embrace GTA 6

Durant is far from alone. GTA 6 arrived more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V, and it has taken over locker rooms and team flights across the league.

Warriors guard Gary Payton II said he had been playing all day and named his GTA Mount Rushmore. Dillon Brooks drew attention for his interest in Kalshi’s $135,000 offer to play the game, and Michael Porter Jr., PJ Washington, and Bobby Portis have also talked up the release.

I want to interview the finalist for this role👀 https://t.co/ST7tgJVSsT — Dillon Brooks (@dillonbrooks24) November 17, 2026

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas even showed off his gaming setup, explaining why playing GTA is a grown-man activity after paying for the game, his internet and a $69.95 controller himself.

Gilbert Arenas CRASHES OUT on someone in his stream chat after getting asked why he’s playing GTA 6 as a GROWN MAN 💀😭👀 pic.twitter.com/DB6blxkFEZ — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) November 22, 2026

Kevin Durant’s gaming roots

This is not new territory for Durant. He has long been one of the NBA’s most enthusiastic gamers and was even featured as a playable Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in 2023.

Through Boardroom, the media company he co-founded with Rich Kleiman, Durant regularly shares his interests beyond basketball, and gaming is near the top of the list.

For now, Durant has a busy NBA season to focus on. But whenever the Rockets get a break, there is a good chance he will be back in Vice City.