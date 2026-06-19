New Brooklyn Nets Report Opens Door for Potential Houston Rockets Trade

At the end of the offseason, if the Houston Rockets aren't in a legitimate position to outperform the last two seasons, then the summer will have been a failure. It's that simple.

The Rockets have been trending in the right direction since 2024, having made the playoffs in 2025 and 2026. But now, with Kevin Durant at the helm, they have to take full advantage with an aging superstar leading this group. That means getting to that tier of title contention, and this offseason will have the front office evaluating what changes need to be made, if at all.

Houston could certainly retain the core and hope that a fully healthy rotation improves in 2027, but there will be opportunities to add pieces and either boost star power or depth as the franchise attempts to get to the level of the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks.

If the Rockets are focused on the latter, the Brooklyn Nets are a potential trade partner for teams around the league, according to a recent report from NBA insider Jake Fischer. Fischer recently stated that the Nets are open to trading their top two veterans, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton, for the right price.

Either player could provide a major boost and fill one of Houston's needs. Porter, who averaged a career-high 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds last season, is at the peak of his powers offensively. Back with a playoff team, he can be a legitimate weapon next to Durant as a prolific on-ball scorer.

If the Rockets targeted Claxton, they'd be getting a defensive anchor who improved some skills on the other end of the floor. The veteran big man is known for rebounding and shot-blocking, but displayed more transition ball-handling and facilitation from the perimeter. There's versatility.

Both players have hefty contracts, with Porter making over $40 million and Claxton reeling in more than $23 million next season. However, with uncertainty regarding the future of Tari Eason (free agency), plus Houston's tradeable assets, it's worth taking a look at either player.

The Rockets have swap rights with the Nets' 2027 first-round pick. If Brooklyn truly desires control over its future, Houston can dangle that, along with other assets. The issue would be matching salaries, but with the rising salary cap, neither team is over the first apron entering the summer. There is some sort of flexibility.