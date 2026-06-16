Three Factors Driving Tari Eason’s Free Agency and Future With the Rockets

One of the biggest concerns for the Houston Rockets this offseason will be Tari Eason, who is set to enter restricted free agency. Both sides failed to negotiate a contract extension before the start of this past season, which made it a looming worry all year long.

Now, the time has come for Houston's front office to assess the situation and determine the right price tag. Eason has a few suitors to lure him away, but the Rockets can match any offer he receives. On top of that, though, they'll have other tasks this offseason, all while juggling the dreaded apron levels.

There are three main factors that play into Eason's free agency, and a contract that could shape Houston's entire offseason:

Other Bidders

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls logo on a player's shorts before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Eason will warrant a hefty check after averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game on 42-36-78 shooting splits this season. He was red hot through the first half of the season before a major shooting slump, but his potential as a 24-year-old with early playoff experience will entice multiple organizations.

There's already a rough estimate of Eason's next contract and potential suitors, and Houston will have to measure the competition and determine whether it's worth it to match an offer. The Chicago Bulls are a team with an enormous amount of cap space, and could force Houston to part ways. Other teams like the Los Angeles Lakers linger depending on how their own free agencies go.

Amen Thompson's Contract Extension

The Rockets are no strangers to giving out extensions left and right. Last summer, it was Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Durant. The year before, it was Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green. This time, it could be Amen Thompson.

The 23-year-old wing took an offensive leap in the absence of Fred VanVleet, averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Concerns still linger regarding his jump shot, but at the very least, Thompson can do everything else at an elite level, which makes him a priority within Houston's future.

It's up in the air whether the Rockets will hand him the long-term deal this summer, but if not, Thompson will be a restricted free agent in 2027 like Eason in 2026. With overlapping contracts, this is certainly a factor.

Fred VanVleet's Player Option

Houston has a major dilemma at the point guard position. With VanVleet out this past season, the rotation lacked any true floor general, which led to an early demise in the first round of the playoffs. Now, the former All-Star enters the offseason with a $25 million player option.

That's a high price for a role player coming off an injury, but Houston could find a way to restructure his contract for the second year in a row. In any case, this will either be beneficial or hurtful to retaining Eason. Should VanVleet pick up that player option, things get that much more complicated.