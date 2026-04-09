Houston Rockets' Forward Listed Questionable to Play vs. 76ers

The Rockets take on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight in one of its biggest and most consequential games for postseason seeding.

After months of up-and-down play, Houston has now rattled off seven-straight wins, ending the home-stretch of the season on a high note. After falling all the way to the No. 6 six, they've avoided that outcome, and now have a chance to push as high as No. 3.

Right now, the Lakers and Rockets both sit 13.5 games back from the West-best Thunder. Los Angeles currently owns the tie-breaker, giving them theoretical home-court advantage in the four-five face-off.

With a win over Philadelphia tonight, the Rockets could grab the four-seed, which is likely to be vital given how close the middle of the Western Conference is. The Lakers will have a chance to defend that tonight, though with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves now out for the regular season, the Warriors will offer a tall task.

Regardless, Houston grabbing its eighth-straight win tonight is pivotal.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and 76ers ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tari Eason — Questionable: Illness

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Philadelphia 76ers injuries:

Johni Broome — Out: Right knee surgery recovery

Joel Embiid — Out: Illness

Tyrese Maxey — Available: Right finger tendon strain

Cameron Payne — Out: Right hamstring strain

The Rockets stand almost as healthy as possible, with Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams making up two of their three listings. The two have been ruled out for the season for some time, with the former having suffered an ACL injury in the offseason, and Adams going down with an ankle injury that required surgery in January.

Houston has listed Tari Eason as questionable to play due to illness. Eason’s been crucial to the team’s recent hot-stretch, going for double-digit points in five of his last seven games. Eason has dealt with injuries off and on all season, though this should be a short stint on the IR, if he remains on it past tonight. Eason is averaging 10.4 points this season on 42% shooting overall.

The Sixers listed four players in total, three of which are out and one of the which is available in Tyrese Maxey. When on-court, Maxey has been a revelation this season, averaging 28.4 points on 46% shooting, with 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

All of former MVP Joel Embiid, and rotational players in Cam Payne and Johni Broome are slated to be out for Philadelphia tonight.

The Rockets and 76ers tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.